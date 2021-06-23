Seahawks Make Major Decision About Fan Attendance

The 2021 NFL season is mere months away, and the Seattle Seahawks are prepping by making a major announcement. The team revealed that all of the home games will take place without limitations. The fans can flock to Lumen Field and watch Russell Wilson as he attempts to lead the Seahawks back to the playoffs.

The Seahawks announced the news on Wednesday, June 23, and confirmed that fans will be able to attend games for the first time since the end of the 2019 NFL season. The team will not require the fans to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. However, those that have not done so will have to wear face masks while sitting in the stands.

Statement from @Seahawks on full-capacity crowds for the 2021 season, and an update on fan attendance at Training Camp. #BringBackTheNoise 📰 » https://t.co/5T7ruxnOwV pic.twitter.com/ZNeBLiOldF — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) June 22, 2021

“Can’t wait to see those 12s,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said in a statement from the team. “Can’t wait to see the 12s. I know they’re coming, I know somebody is going to be in those stands. Can’t wait to get you out there.”

The 12s Can Head to Lumen Field in August 2021

With the announcement that the Seahawks will allow a full-capacity crowd, the fans can begin planning for upcoming trips to the Pacific Northwest stadium. Their first opportunity to cheer on the home team will take place during the second week of the preseason. The Seahawks will host the Broncos on Aug. 21 after making a trip south to play the Raiders. They will then host the Chargers on Aug. 28 to cap off the preseason.

The Seahawks will start the season on the road with a game against the Colts (Sept. 12), but the fans will not have to wait for very long before cheering during games that count in the record books. The Seahawks will host the Titans on Sept. 19 in the home opener while attempting to take advantage of home-field advantage.

The Seahawks went 12-4 in 2020 while playing in front of mostly empty stadiums. This record includes a 7-1 run at Lumen Field. The home team defended its turf without the screams of the fans serving as motivation. Now the Seahawks will head onto the field each week with a very raucous crowd setting the stage for 60 minutes of NFL action.

Seahawks Fans Continue to Wait for Training Camp Updates

While the Seahawks confirmed that the fans can attend all of the home games and cheer for their favorite players in person, the team held back some information. The Seahawks did not provide any updates about the training camp schedule and whether fans can watch the late-summer sessions.

Each offseason, the NFL teams head to college campuses and other locations around the country to prepare for the grueling schedule. The fans, on the other hand, flock to the various sites with merchandise in hand, seeking autographs and an up-close look at their favorite teams and the important position battles.

The Seahawks will begin training camp on July 27th, but the team still has to reveal its decision about fan attendance. The team noted in the announcement about full capacity crowds at Lumen Field that the training camp updates will take place in mid-July.

