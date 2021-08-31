Seahawks Cut Ties With Five Wide Receivers

The Seattle Seahawks began waiving players on Tuesday, Aug. 31, in order to reach the 53-man roster deadline. The organization’s early moves included cutting ties with five wide receivers who fought for snaps during the three preseason games, including Darece Roberson, the man who caught a touchdown late against the Chargers.

According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, the Seahawks started by waiving Connor Wedington, Travis Toivonen, and Roberson. The roster moves continued with Cody Thompson and Aaron Fuller, leaving the team with six receivers ahead of the cutdown deadline.

Roberson did not register many receptions during the three-game preseason that only provided glimpses of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s offense. He brought in two passes for a total of five yards during a blowout loss to the Denver Broncos on Aug. 21 and then caught two more for seven yards against the Chargers on Aug. 28. However, one of these plays went for a touchdown during a 27-0 victory.

Multiple Receivers Should Head to the Practice Squad

While Thompson, Fuller, Roberson, and the other receivers will not make the final regular-season roster, they should have an opportunity to remain with the Seahawks. According to Bob Condotta of the “Seattle Times,” the team will likely keep three to four receivers on the practice squad as extra options throughout the season.

Fuller remains the best option to remain with the team as a member of the practice squad. The former University of Washington standout made splash plays throughout the preseason even while the entire offense struggled. He caught one pass for 17 yards against the Raiders, two for 25 against the Broncos, and two for 19 against the Chargers.

Fuller spent the 2020 season on the Seahawks practice squad, and he will likely land there once again. The team will enter the season with a top-heavy group of receivers led by DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Rookie D’Wayne Eskridge, Freddie Swain, and Penny Hart should round out the top five. However, the Seahawks will likely keep Fuller in the building to help him grow as a player and as extra security in case of injuries.

Thompson Previously Worked With the First-Team Offense

Like Fuller, Thompson is no stranger to the Seahawks’ practice squad. The former University of Toledo standout has spent the past two seasons in the building but away from the active roster. He spent time in 2019 and the 2020 seasons on the practice squad before returning in 2021 to fight for a spot once again.

Thompson impressed early by showcasing his skills both as a receiver and on special teams. He worked with the first-team offense during training camp and in the preseason, catching two passes for 21 yards. He also spent considerable time on special teams, covering kicks and serving as a blocker in the return game.

“He’s been around,” Carroll said about Thompson ahead of a game against the Broncos, per “Sports Illustrated.” “He’s very comfortable with what we’re asking him to do. He and [receivers coach] Nate [Carroll] hit it, they relate really well. He’s really versatile, he knows everything we’re doing and he’s as smart of a football player as we have at any position. So I think he’s ready to make that attempt to take full advantage of that and put himself on the regular roster. It’s what he’s trying to do.”

Thompson did not land a spot on the active roster as he hoped, but he should have the opportunity to continue suiting up for the Seahawks, albeit in a different manner. He and Fuller both will be prime candidates for the practice squad.

