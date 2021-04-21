Seattle Seahawks Set Date for 2021 Schedule Release

The Seattle Seahawks will face a stacked list of opponents in 2021 as the team tries to reach the playoffs for the 10th time in Pete Carroll’s tenure. The fans don’t know when each game will take place, but they will soon have this information. The Seahawks will reveal the 2021 schedule on Wednesday, May 12.

The team provided the news with a release on Wednesday afternoon. NFL Network will unveil the season’s biggest matchups, starting at 5 p.m. PT, but the Seahawks will also provide more information on the team’s social channels. The team will provide ticket information to the fans after the season schedule release.

The 2021 season will begin with the kickoff game on Thursday, Sept. 9, which will feature the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they celebrate the Super Bowl LV win. The regular season will end on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Super Bowl LVI will take place on Feb. 13, 2022, with SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles serving as the host site.

The Seahawks will face off with the NFC North and AFC South in 2021

While the fans do not know the order of the games, they do know the opponents. The team will face off with the rest of the NFC West, as well as the NFC North, and AFC South. The remaining games will feature the NFC East, NFC South, and AFC North division winners.

Home Games: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, and New Orleans Saints.

Away Games: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Football Team, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 2021 season will feature an extra regular-season game

One of the biggest changes to the upcoming season is that there will be only three preseason games. The league owners agreed in March to add a 17th game to a regular season. For the Seahawks, this vote meant that the team will travel to Pittsburgh for a game against the Steelers. The fringe players will also have one fewer opportunity to make an impression on the coaching staff and front office before final roster cuts.

“This is a monumental moment in NFL history,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement after the vote. “The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world.”

Another change included in the expanded schedule is that all NFL teams will play an international game at least once every eight years. The Seahawks have only played two games outside of the United States in the team’s entire franchise history. The team defeated the Bills 50-17 in Toronto in 2012. The Seahawks also defeated the Raiders 27-3 at Wembley Stadium in 2018.

With the addition of the extra regular-season game and the removal of one preseason game, the Seahawks will now spend 10 weeks on the road and 10 weeks at home. On May 12, the team will reveal even more information about these matchups to the fans.

