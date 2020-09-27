Seahawks Reveal New Role for Fan-Favorite

After the Seattle Seahawks released Shaquem Griffin prior to Week 1, the fan-favorite is back on the active roster ahead of the team’s marquee matchup against the Cowboys. Griffin went through waivers unclaimed and initially re-signed with the Seahawks as a practice squad member.

The Seahawks indicated that Griffin would eventually be back on the active roster, and it only took the linebacker two games. Griffin flashed at times last season using his speed as a situational pass rusher.

The injuries to Bruce Irvin and Rasheem Green open up opportunities for Griffin to see time on the field against the Cowboys. Defensive end Benson Mayowa is also questionable with a groin injury. The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell believes Griffin could once again make his presence felt in Week 3.

“Official NFL transactions: As expected, #Seahawks fill open roster spot by signing Shaquem Griffin from practice squad,” Bell tweeted. “Can be an extra situational pass rusher tomorrow vs Dallas. DB Ryan Neal also signed from PS to roster.”

The Seahawks also called up cornerback Ryan Neal from the practice squad. According to The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta, the Seahawks still have an open roster spot that could be utilized to sign a free agent next week.

“So, Seahawks did not fill the spot on the 53-man roster created by putting Rasheem Green on IR,” Condotta noted on Twitter. “But for tomorrow’s game they have elevated Shaquem Griffin and Ryan Neal from the practice squad. Each can then return to the PS on Monday, leaving Seattle with one spot on the 53.”

Carroll on Griffin: ‘We Want Him on Our Team’

The Seahawks took a risk by releasing Griffin when the team had to trim their roster at the end of training camp. Seattle’s plan paid off as the Seahawks hoped Griffin would clear waivers and the team could re-sign him to their practice squad. The expectation was Griffin would be called up to the active roster in a matter of time thanks to the relaxed practice squad rules for the 2020 season. Carroll praised Griffin after the linebacker passed through waivers and returned to the Seahawks.

“We want him on our team, so we were fortunate to get that done,” Carroll explained, per USA Today. “You can see that this was not the year that people were claiming, so it worked out well for us. …He’s a good ballplayer. He had a really good camp, worked hard the whole time, but just the way that the roster turned out this time, this was where he had to start. He’ll be ready to play in Week 1, 2 or 3. Whenever we get rolling, he’ll be ready.”

Griffin’s Best Asset Is His Speed

The Seahawks offense is humming this season but questions still surround the pass rush. Griffin is undersized compared to most NFL linebackers but he ran 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine showing a rare speed. During the offseason, Carroll reflected about what he saw from Griffin during the 2019 season.

“He showed us his speed and he’s got the motor that you like to see in pass rushers, particularly on the edge,” Carroll said, via Sports Illustrated. “It’s a challenge for him – he rushed most of the year about 213 [pounds] – not many guys doing that, so he had to be speed oriented, which he was.”

