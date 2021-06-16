Ex-Seahawks Fan Favorite Gets ‘Hard Look’ With New Team

The Griffin twins era with the Seattle Seahawks has come to a close, but Shaquem Griffin is getting another opportunity with the Denver Broncos. According to 9 News’ Mike Klis, Griffin is getting a tryout opportunity with the Broncos during minicamp.

“The Broncos brought in five players for an in-minicamp practice tryout, most notably linebacker/special teamer Shaquem Griffin, who played the previous three seasons with Seattle after he became the first-ever player with one hand who was drafted,” Klis detailed.

There had been some speculation that Griffin would follow his brother Shaquill Griffin to the Jaguars. The brothers played together at both UCF and the Seahawks but could be headed towards being on opposite teams this season. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio noted they will give Griffin a “hard look” at potentially making the roster.

“He’s played enough in this league, and he’s a good special teams player,” Fangio said, per 9 News. “He’s somebody that we’re going to take a hard look at.”

Here is a look at Griffin taking a few reps during the Broncos minicamp.

A look at Broncos’ tryout LB Shaquem Griffin: pic.twitter.com/JSW8QRkSa7 — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) June 15, 2021

Shaquill Griffin on the 12s: ‘The Support, Passion & Love Was Without a Doubt Felt’

This summer, the Seahawks saw the departure of both players starting with Shaquill Griffin joining the Jaguars in free agency. After signing with Jacksonville, the cornerback posted a heartfelt message to the Seahawks, his former teammates and the city of Seattle.

“These past four years as a Seahawk has shaped me not only as a player but as a person both on and off the field,” Shaquill Griffin posted on Instagram on March 17. “I would like to sincerely thank Coach Carroll, John Schneider, my coaches and the entire Seahawks organization for believing in me and giving me an opportunity. As I reflect on my journey, the memories, bonds, skill, and knowledge I acquired from this team and city will stay with me forever. The life long friendships that I’ve gained I will forever cherish. Last but certainly not least, The 12s. You guys are like no other! Thank you for bringing the best energy to Centurylink (… Lumen …) on Sunday. The support, passion and love was without a doubt felt. The City of Seattle will truly be missed. It was an honor to represent you the past four years. 💚💙”

The Seahawks Cut Griffin Before Later Re-Signing the LB Last Offseason

Griffin joined his brother in Seattle after the Seahawks selected the linebacker in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Last offseason, the Seahawks released Griffin but the team was able to re-sign him after he passed through waivers unclaimed. Griffin started the season on the practice squad but was quickly elevated to the active roster playing in 14 games in 2020. During a September press conference, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll praised Griffin’s play early in the season.

“He was hauling butt all over the field,” Carroll said, per Pro Football Talk. “We played him in a unique situation that he really handled well. He did a nice job rushing the passer and his other (opportunities) that he had, so I’m looking forward to him to continue to contribute. I was really fired up about his play.”

Griffin flashed, at times, during his brief career with the Seahawks where had some success using his speed to get to the quarterback. He also contributed on special teams which is an added bonus as he looks to make the Broncos roster. The challenge for Griffin moving forward is carving out a specific role in the NFL given he is a bit undersized compared to other linebackers.