Former Seahawks Favorite Signs With AFC Foe: Report

For the first time in their football careers former Seattle Seahawks favorites, Shaquem Griffin and Shaquil Griffin, will not play on the same team. Months after his twin brother joined the Jaguars, Griffin will at least be in the same state after agreeing to terms with the Dolphins, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“The Dolphins are signing ex-Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin to a 1-year deal, source said,” Rapoport tweeted. “Some LB depth and special teams help. Colleague @TomPelissero had reported he was in for a visit. Now, he’s sticking around.”

After being a fifth-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, Griffin was able to make the Seahawks roster and contribute in each of the last three seasons. The Seahawks released Griffin prior to the start of the 2020 season but signed him to the practice squad days later after the linebacker passed through waivers unclaimed.

Griffin Participated in the Broncos’ Minicamp

Griffin was linked to another AFC team earlier this offseason after participating in the Broncos minicamp. Denver head coach Vic Fangio said in June that the team was taking a “hard look” at Griffin.

“He’s played enough in this league, and he’s a good special teams player,” Fangio said, per 9 News. “He’s somebody that we’re going to take a hard look at.”

Now, Griffin will head back to his home state of Florida to be part of a Dolphins team that is on the rise. The challenge for Griffin during his NFL career has been finding a consistent role on the field. His 4.38 second 40-yard dash time shows his speed which the Seahawks utilized in passing down situations to disrupt the quarterback.

Yet, Griffin is undersized compared to most NFL linebackers which has contributed to him being pegged as more of a situational player on defense, as well as a special teams contributor. After Griffin rejoined the Seahawks last season, Pete Carroll praised his play on the field which ultimately led to the linebacker being permanently promoted from the practice squad to the active roster.

“He was hauling butt all over the field,” Carroll said in September, per Pro Football Talk. “We played him in a unique situation that he really handled well. He did a nice job rushing the passer and his other (opportunities) that he had, so I’m looking forward to him to continue to contribute. I was really fired up about his play.”



Griffin Is Not Guaranteed to Make the Dolphins’ Final Roster

Griffin’s new deal does not guarantee he will be on the Dolphins’ 53-man roster come Week 1. ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe detailed Griffin’s potential fit and the linebacker’s situation with the Dolphins.

“The signing doesn’t guarantee Griffin will be on the Dolphins’ final 2021 roster, but it does give him an opportunity to use his pass rush ability and special teams acumen to compete for a depth role,” Wolfe explained. “Griffin wasn’t tendered by the Seahawks as a restricted free agent this past spring, so he became an unrestricted free agent. After visiting multiple teams this offseason, he has found a home in Miami. …If he makes the Dolphins’ roster, Griffin could get more of an opportunity to rush the passer in a variety of ways in coach Brian Flores’ multiple, heavy-blitz scheme rather than just off the edge as he did frequently in Seattle.”