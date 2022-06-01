‘Shocking Trade’ Proposal Sees Seahawks Unload Star Player

The Seattle Seahawks could trade one of their star players.

Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report compiled a list of a “shocking trade ideas” and one of them involves Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf. In Tansey’s trade idea, he proposes the Seahawks trade Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a deal that would include “as many draft picks as possible.”

“Metcalf has not requested a trade, but it would make sense if a move was made so that Seattle can enter a full rebuild with as many draft picks as possible,” says Tansey.

Why Steelers Could Be Interested in Metcalf

However, Tansey does warn that this potential deal is not very realistic. Considering the Steelers’ reluctance in trading draft picks and their already stacked wide receiver core — Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool are the starting receivers — a Steelers deal for Metcalf probably isn’t in the cards.

“Metcalf would alleviate any concerns about the worst-case scenario coming to life, and he would give (Kenny) Pickett a true No. 1 wide receiver to work with for years to come,” says Tansey. “Most of that last sentence was fan fiction that will not come to fruition,” says Tansey. “Pittsburgh will likely stick with its young core of players and allow them to experience growing pains throughout the 2022 season.”

The Steelers do have a bit of uncertainty at receiver with Johnson’s current contract situation and Claypool’s history of dropped passes. Furthermore, Pittsburgh’s top wide receiver pick — George Pickens with a second-round pick — suffered a torn ACL while playing at the University of Georgia.

Seahawks Plan to Re-Sign Metcalf to New Deal

On the other hand, the Seahawks have made it clear that they plan on signing Metcalf to a new contract. Head coach Pete Carroll stated Seattle’s objective in retaining Metcalf for the long term. Carroll stated the following back in May during an appearance on 950 KJR.

“We want him to be here. He wants to be here. We’ll figure it out. It’ll just take us some time but we’ll get it done,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.

Metcalf is entering the last year of his rookie deal, a contract that will pay him just over $4.3 million for this upcoming season. That makes the former Pro Bowl receiver the 42nd-highest paid receiver in the league.

According to Spotrac, Metcalf’s market value is $23.3 million per season across four years, which would place him as the sixth-highest paid receiver in the league.

Despite Metcalf’s decline in production — 75 receptions for 967 yards in 2021 compared to 83 receptions for 1,303 yards in 2020 — he remains one of the top receivers in the game. According to Pro Football Focus, Metcalf posted an 80.9 offensive grade last season, ranking 13th among all receivers with at least 100 targets. By comparison, Metcalf posted a 82.7 offensive grade in 2020, ranking 12th among all receivers with at least 100 targets.

Barring an unlikely turn of events, the Seahawks will re-sign — and retain — Metcalf. As Tansey notes, it makes the idea of a Metcalf trade to the Steelers a “shocking” move, but not a “sensible” one.