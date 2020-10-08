Ex-Cardinals Pass Rusher Headlines Seahawks’ 3 New Signings

Damon “Snacks” Harrison was not the only roster move for the Seattle Seahawks heading into Week 5. The Seahawks also signed defensive end Jonathan Bullard to the 53-man roster. Bullard started six games last season for the Cardinals and had a total of nine appearances notching 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The pass rusher was a third-round pick by the Bears coming out of Florida in the 2016 NFL Draft. Bullard spent his first three seasons with the Bears prior to joining the Cardinals last year.

The Seahawks also signed cornerback DeMarkus Acy and linebacker Michael Divinity to the practice squad. Divinity was a standout linebacker at LSU who was released by the Buccaneers. Wide receiver Lance Lenoir along with defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas were released from the practice squad to make room for the two new additions. Cornerback Neiko Thorpe was placed on injured reserve to create a roster spot for Bullard.

Pete Carroll on Jonathan Bullard: ‘We’re Excited to See How He Fits into the Rotation’

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gave a bit of context to the recent signings. The Seahawks have some familiarity with Bullard as assistant Clint Hurtt coached him in the past. Carroll added that the team is “excited to see how he fits into the rotation.”

“Both guys we’re hoping are going to help us,” Carroll explained during his Week 5 press conference. “Jonathan you probably don’t know as much about. We have some background with him, [assistant coach Clint Hurtt] coached him a while back, so we have some inside scoop on him. We’re excited to see how he fits into the rotation.”

Carroll on the ‘Snacks’ Signing: ‘Been a Real Force in the League’

Carroll has been complimentary of Harrison throughout his career, and it is no surprise that the Seahawks coach praised the defensive tackle after the signing. Harrison’s status against the Vikings is uncertain as Carroll noted the team needs to see what kind of shape he is in before he suits up for a game. Carroll praised Harrison as a “real force in the league.”

“With Snacks, Damon has been a real force in the league,” Carroll added. “He’s got a real special style and he’s so big and so strong, stout in the middle. This opportunity to get him now and get him on the practice squad is to get him some chance to work and get ready, learn what we’re doing and see where he can fit in as soon as possible. …Damon is a player that has big character in the locker room. His attitude, personality that you add to the team is really special. Whenever we can do that, we’re trying to get better. So, hopefully, he’ll be able add in. Right now, we just want him to get to work and get going with us.”

Both players will contribute in different ways as Harrison excels in stopping the run, which has been the strength of the Seahawks defense this season. The Seahawks are allowing 75.8 rushing yards per game which put them No. 3 in the NFL. Seattle is still looking for ways to get to the quarterback and there is some hope that Bullard can contribute to that effort.

