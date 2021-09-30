Seahawks Sign Speedy Receiver, Make Move for Familiar Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks made several roster moves heading into Week 4 as the team looks to break their two-game losing streak. The Seahawks announced the signing of two familiar faces as the team agreed to terms with wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and quarterback Jake Luton. Both players have been added to the Seahawks practice squad.

Luton was released earlier this week to make room on the active roster for defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche after the Seahawks reached their maximum number of call-ups from the practice squad for the defensive lineman. There was some buzz that the Seahawks would re-sign Luton to the team’s practice squad if he passed through waivers unclaimed.

Dorsett’s situation is a bit more complicated as the Seahawks expressed a strong interest in bringing back the receiver after the 2020 season. The wideout spent 2020 with the Seahawks but did not play a snap as he was sidelined with a foot injury that eventually required season-ending surgery. Dorsett opted to sign with the Jaguars during the offseason ending the Seahawks’ hopes of re-signing the receiver in free agency.

After the 2020 Season Ended, Carroll Said the Seahawks Were ‘Bringing Back’ Dorsett

During Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll’s exit press conference, he noted the team was planning on bringing back Dorsett. The coach expressed a desire for “throwing this season out” after Dorsett missed all of 2020.

“I talked to Phillip yesterday,” Carroll noted in January, per USA Today. “We’re just like throwing this season out. It didn’t work out for him, and bring him back and let’s start all over again with all the same high hopes. …He’s got great speed, he’s really bright, he’s really talented. We love the kid. He just didn’t get to go.”

Dorsett opted to join Urban Meyer’s new-look Jaguars but his stay in Jacksonville was brief. The receiver played in one game for the Jaguars before the team opted to release Dorsett after Week 3. Dorsett played just seven snaps during his brief stint with the Jaguars.

Carroll on Dorsett: ‘He’s the Fastest Guy We’ve Ever Had Here’

Prior to Dorsett being sidelined, the receiver made a strong first impression with the Seahawks during the 2020 training camp. Carroll noted that Dorsett was the “fastest guy we’ve ever had here.” Dorsett ran the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds at the 2015 NFL Combine and was even faster during Miami’s pro day where he notched an unofficial 4.27 seconds, per NFL.com.

“He’s the fastest guy we’ve ever had here,” Carroll explained during an August 20, 2020 press conference. “He runs in the time realms we don’t even think really exist, 4.2s and stuff. In our system, with Russ and the way Russ likes to bomb the football, he’s a big factor for us.

“Matter of fact, we are just installing stuff in the next couple of days that really accentuate some of those kinds of plays, and I’m really anxious to see him he fit in. Tyler has been phenomenal at that stuff in the past and to have the compliment really with all of that speed on the field at the same time, D.K. and Tyler and Phillip. It’s pretty dynamic, but he’s done really well and that’s what you’re seeing. He’s gotten behind us [the defense] a couple of times.”

Dorsett’s last full season was with the Patriots in 2019 when the receiver notched 29 receptions for 397 yards and five touchdowns in 14 appearances.