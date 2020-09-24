Seahawks to Meet With Former All-Pro Defensive Lineman: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are feeling a little hungry at defensive line and Damon “Snacks” Harrison is headed to the Pacific Northwest to meet with the team, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Harrison had been linked to the Seahawks over the offseason, but the defensive tackle was on the fence about playing in 2020. It sounds like things could be changing, and the Seahawks are motivated to make an addition with Bruce Irvin lost for the season.

“Former NFL All-Pro DT Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison, who openly contemplated retirement last year, has decided to play this season and is scheduled to visit next week with the Seahawks, per source,” Schefter noted on Twitter. “The 31-year-old Harrison also has received interest from the Bears, Packers and Bengals.”

As Schefter pointed out, the Seahawks will have some competition as the Bears, Packers and Bengals are all showing an interest in signing Harrison. The defensive tackle played 15 games last season for the Giants notching 49 tackles and two sacks. Harrison is best known for his time with the Giants and was named to the All-Pro team in 2016.

Pete Carroll on ‘Snacks’ Harrison: He’s Been a ‘Big-Timer for a Long Time’

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has been a big fan of Harrison throughout his career. Carroll described Harrison as a “big-timer” back in 2018 when he was with the Lions and likely is still an admirer of his game.

“‘Snacks’ has been a big-timer for a long time,” Carroll told the Detroit Free Press. “We caught him back in the Jets days when he kind of was unheralded and he kind of came to the surface as a playmaker. And of course he went to the Giants and he carries his own there. He’s a good football player, big presence. Really good in the run game, disruptive in pass rush, too, so it’s a great get for them.”

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported in July that Harrison was considering his free-agent options but had concerns since he has a newborn at home.

“Veteran DT Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison has options as a free agent, but with a newborn at home and other family concerns, he’s still gathering info to make an educated decision on whether he’ll play in 2020, per source,” Pelissero tweeted. “One of the top defenders still available.”

Carroll on Loss of Irvin and Blair: ‘Really a Big Blow’

Earlier in the week, Carroll was honest in his assessment of the Seahawks losing Irvin along with Marquise Blair for the season. The Seahawks coach noted it will be “difficult to replace those guys.”

“Both Bruce and Marquise are going to have to have surgery, so that means that they will be done for the season which is really a big blow,” Carroll explained in his weekly press conference. “I know a lot of teams lost players this weekend. We certainly felt it with both of those guys. Both of those guys have a lot to offer your team in their attitude and approach and style of play. So, it will be difficult to replace those guys in that regard. Guys did step up in the game and will continue to do so. We’ll let you know more about how we deal with those, the replacements and that, later in the week if I have to. If I don’t have to, I won’t tell you.”

READ NEXT: Seahawks Predicted to Sign 4-Time All-Pro by NFL Insider