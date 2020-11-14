Seahawks Place Defensive Lineman on IR & Activate Former Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks will be without defensive tackle Bryan Mone for at least the next three weeks after the team announced he has been placed on injured reserve. The bad news does have a bit of a silver lining as the team revealed Damon “Snacks” Harrison has been activated from the practice squad in a corresponding move as Mone recovers from a significant ankle injury.

After signing with the Seahawks in early-October, Harrison will finally make his debut against the Rams. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll hinted this would likely be the case given Mone’s injury but the team made it official. Harrison has been on the practice squad as he continued to get into football shape and waited for a roster spot to open up on the defensive line.

“He’s available, he’s ready to go,” Carroll noted in his first Week 10 press conference, via Seahawks.com. “The way it looks – we’ve got to have some more information on Bryan’s situation so we can take care of him – but this is where Snacks would jump right now. This is what he’s been looking for and preparing for.”

Harrison Spent More Than a Month Getting in Better Shape

Harrison made the Pro Bowl while with the Giants, and the Seahawks are hoping he can find a similar form in Seattle. Later in the week, Carroll reiterated the team’s faith in the progress Harrison has made and added that the defensive tackle has looked great in practices.

“Really good chance he’ll be out playing,” Carroll added later in the week. “I’m counting on it. Hopefully he has a good week and we put it together right and it’ll work out.”

Carson & Hyde Have Both Been Ruled Out vs. Rams

Carroll previously expressed optimism about the chances Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde could suit up against the Rams. The team changed both player’s status from questionable to out on the eve of the Seahawks’ matchup against the Rams. For the second straight week, running back Alex Collins was activated from the practice squad. The Seahawks will use a rotation of Collins along with DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer at running back against the Rams.

The Seahawks are also battling a number of injuries on defense as their top two cornerbacks, Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar, will not play in Week 10. Pass rusher Benson Mayowa has also been ruled out, making it even more interesting to see how Carlos Dunlap performs in his second game with the Seahawks. Harrison is hoping he can have an immediate impact on the defense citing past years of Seahawks’ success.

“Whatever they’ve been doing in the past that’s been working for the guys in the middle, I just want to add to it,” Harrison noted, per Sports Illustrated. “I don’t want to change anything and they haven’t asked me to change anything cause it’s kind of similar.”

