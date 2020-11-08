‘Snacks’ Harrison Sends Strong Message About Practice Squad Role

Damon “Snacks” Harrison has still not made it to the Seattle Seahawks active roster, but fans are not going to hear the defensive tackle complain. Harrison opened up about his situation in a series of tweets admitting he “fell out of love with the game” but is working his way back now that he is in Seattle.

“Yeah it’s killing me not to be playing right now,” Harrison noted on Twitter. “I fell out of love with the game the last few years and took it for granted. I’ve found that love again. This is my season of patience and humility.”

The newest Seahawks defensive tackle went on to add that he has no plans to vent about his current situation. Harrison admitted it was the “business side” that caused his passion for the game to wane.

“Instead of crying about it I’ve just been working,” Harrison added. “Haven’t worked like this since my first few years in the league. I’ll pray on what’s next. …Not at all. The money had nothing to do with it I had money before I fell out of love with it. The business side of it turned me off completely.”

Carroll on ‘Snacks’: ‘We’ve Just Got to Get a Spot for Him’

Unlike when he first arrived, Harrison appears to be back in football shape but the reason he has not been elevated to the active roster is the play of the other Seahawks players at his position. Carroll described Harrison’s status as “ready to go” but the team is waiting for a spot to open up on the roster. Harrison was not moved up from the practice squad ahead of the Seahawks Week 9 matchup against the Bills.

“Like I’ve been saying last two weeks have been his best two weeks, by far,” Carroll noted prior to the Seattle-Buffalo matchup, per Seahawks.com. “This was his best week again on top of last. He’s ready to go; we’ve just got to get spot for him. Our guys have been doing a nice job, and we haven’t felt like sitting anybody down yet for him to get up. But he’s ready to go. So as soon as the opportunity pops, he’s going to jump in. He’s looking good, he’s worked really hard to get himself in great shape, and he’s starting to really come around.”



‘Snacks’ Is Back to Being in Football Shape

Shortly after Harrison was signed, the Seahawks were vocal about the reality that the tackle needed to get in better shape. Carroll noted that this is no longer an issue, but the Seahawks currently have depth at the defensive tackle position. The Seahawks signed Harrison in early October and Carroll admitted he has long been an admirer of the defensive tackle’s game.

“Damon’s been a real force in the league, and he’s got a real special style—he’s so big and so strong and stout in the middle,” Carroll explained, via Seahawks.com. “This opportunity to get him now and to get him on the practice squad is to give him a chance to work and get ready and learn what we’re doing and see where he can fit in as soon as possible.

