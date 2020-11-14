Seahawks Give Big Update on ‘Snacks’ Harrison

It is finally “Snack” time for the Seattle Seahawks as the defensive tackle is expected to make his NFC West debut in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed in his Week 10 press conference that the team plans to move up Damon “Snacks” Harrison from the practice squad after Bryan Mone suffered a significant ankle injury.

“Really good chance he’ll be out playing,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “I’m counting on it. Hopefully he has a good week and we put it together right and it’ll work out.”

Shortly after the Seahawks signed Harrison, Carroll indicated the defensive tackle needed to get in better shape before he had a chance to play. Carroll has praised Harrison in recent weeks noting his conditioning has improved, but the team was waiting for a roster spot to open up on the defensive line.

‘Snacks’ Turned Down Other Offers From Teams While He Was on the Seahawks Practice Squad

What has become abundantly clear is that Harrison wanted to be with the Seahawks, even if he had to wait for playing time. Harrison turned down other NFL teams’ offers even while he was on the Seahawks practice squad.

“I was at home working out, trying to do as much as I could without exposing myself in too many public situations,” Harrison noted, via Sports Illustrated. “But I spoke to coach [Pete Carroll] and general manager [John Schneider] before I got here and we knew it was going to be a process. That’s why I’ve been okay with it, just working from the ground up.”

Earlier in the week, Carroll explained Harrison’s situation noting that this is the right opportunity to see if the defensive tackle can help a struggling unit.

“He’s available, he’s ready to go,” Carroll noted, via Seahawks.com. “The way it looks – we’ve got to have some more information on Bryan’s situation so we can take care of him – but this is where Snacks would jump right now. This is what he’s been looking for and preparing for.”

‘Snacks’ on Joining the Seahawks: ‘Haven’t Worked Like This Since My First Few Years in the League’

Prior to the Seahawks Week 9 matchup against the Bills, Harrison took to Twitter to respond to fans who were asking if he was disappointed to still be on the practice squad. Harrison sent out a series of tweets expressing his excitement for joining the Seahawks as well as his commitment to getting back to his prior Pro Bowl form.

“Yeah it’s killing me not to be playing right now,” Harrison noted on Twitter. “I fell out of love with the game the last few years and took it for granted. I’ve found that love again. This is my season of patience and humility.”

Harrison went on to say that he has not worked this hard since his “first few years in the league.” Now, it appears Harrison will finally make his Seahawks debut, and it will be interesting to see how many snaps the defensive tackle gets against the Rams.

“Instead of crying about it I’ve just been working,” Harrison added. “Haven’t worked like this since my first few years in the league. I’ll pray on what’s next. …Not at all. The money had nothing to do with it I had money before I fell out of love with it. The business side of it turned me off completely.”

