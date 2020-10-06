Seahawks Competing With NFC Contender for Former All-Pro Free Agent

The Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers appear to be the top contenders to sign veteran defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported Harrison will finally meet with the Seahawks on Tuesday, October 6 then plans to head to Green Bay.

“Free agent DT Damon Harrison tells me he’s now visiting with the #Seahawks on Tuesday,” Anderson noted on Twitter. “‘Then I have a visit with Green Bay on Wednesday,’ Harrison told me.”

The Seahawks defense has been hit particularly hard with injuries as Bruce Irvin and Marquise Blair sustained season-ending injuries in Week 2. Seattle is also dealing with injuries to Jamal Adams and Quinton Dunbar, but Harrison would give a thin defensive line a bit of depth.

Snacks Called the Cowboys His ‘No. 1 Choice’

During an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher, Harrison revealed that his top choice would be to play with the Cowboys since he lives in the Dallas area. Harrison and his wife have three children under the age of four, but so far Dallas has not shown an interest in the defensive tackle.

“It’s home for me,” Harrison told Sports Illustrated. “I’d love to play close to home. It’d alleviate some stress on my wife. Dallas was my No. 1 choice.”

The Defensive Tackle Will Play Below His Normal Weight

Given his family situation, Harrison was on the fence about playing in the NFL this season but recently revealed his plans have changed. Harrison started 15 games for the Lions in 2019. There has been some concern about what kind of shape Harrison is in given he did not have a training camp. Harrison admitted to Sports Illustrated that he will “be lighter (in weight) than I’ve ever been to start a season.”

During the interview, Harrison indicated he plans to sign with a contender, and so far, it appears the Seahawks and Packers are the most likely candidates. Harrison’s preference might be to play for the Cowboys, but he emphasized that whatever team he signs with will get the “best version” of the defensive tackle.

“Oh, me on the Cowboys, I would’ve been a hero back in New Iberia – that’s Cowboys Country – and here in my (DFW) neighborhood as well,” Harrison added. “I just know wherever I end up with get the best version of me.”

The Seahawks Are Also Hosting Linebacker Mychal Kendricks

Harrison is not the only free agent that the Seahawks are meeting with heading into Week 5. The Seahawks are also hosting linebacker Mychal Kendricks who spent last season in Seattle.

“Free agent LB Mychal Kendricks is visiting the Seattle Seahawks today, per source. Chance to reunite with his team from 2018-19,” ESPN Jeremy Fowler tweeted.

Kendricks started 14 games for the Seahawks last season notching 71 tackles, three sacks and an interception. The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell believes Kendrick’s visit does not bode well for Cody Barton.

“A Mychal Kendricks return (after season-ending knee injury with Seattle last winter) to strongside LB with Bruce Irvin out for the year?” Bell noted on Twitter. “That does not bode well for Cody Barton.”

