Seahawks Make Final Decision on ‘Snacks’ Harrison’s Status vs. Vikings

It will be a little while longer until it is snack time in Seattle as the Seahawks did not promote Damon “Snacks” Harrison from the practice squad prior to their matchup with the Vikings. Each weekend, NFL teams are able to promote some practice squad players for the upcoming game and the Seahawks called up safety Damarious Randall who the team signed earlier this season.

The move gives the Seahawks more depth at safety with Jamal Adams missing his second straight week with a groin injury. As for Harrison, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated his status would be determined with how he looked in practice this week. Harrison missed all of training camp and the first four games of the season. The Seahawks may be easing him into the rotation after their bye week when they return to action in Week 7.

“Let me see him on a practice field first, I’ve got to see what he looks like running around,” Carroll noted after the signing, per Seahawks.com. “Learning the defense, he’ll be fine there. He’s really smart football player, that’s not going to be a problem. It’s just how fit he is and all that. He’s a big man, so we got to see what he looks like.”

Bobby Wagner on the Addition of ‘Snacks’ Harrison: ‘Makes Any Linebacker’s Job a Lot Easier’

Seeing Damon “Snacks” Harrison in person up close for the first time, he’s enormous. He gives a whole new meaning to “350 pounds.” #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/dSkabbHzYc — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 7, 2020

Count linebacker Bobby Wagner as a big fan of the Seahawks signing Harrison. Wagner believes once Harrison suits up it will make his job easier given his ability to clog the middle of the field.

“I think he’s somebody that definitely (has to) be accounted for. You know, makes any linebacker’s job a lot easier,” Wagner said, per The News Tribune. “Because if you (as an offensive lineman) try to come up to me really fast, he’s able to get in the backfield and make plays. I’m excited to have him be on our team. Can’t wait until he’s out there.”

Harrison started 15 games for the Lions in 2019 but is best known for his time with the Giants and Jets. The defensive tackle was initially on the fence about playing in 2020, but the Seahawks were able to lure him back onto the football field.

Carroll Called ‘Snacks’ a ‘Real Force in the League’

The Seahawks may be easing Harrison into the rotation, but Carroll sounded optimistic that their new addition could become a key part of the team’s defensive line. Carroll called Harrison a “real force” during his NFL career and hopes he can bring that same tenacity to a defense that continues to be a work in progress.

“Damon’s been a real force in the league, and he’s got a real special style—he’s so big and so strong and stout in the middle,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “This opportunity to get him now and to get him on the practice squad is to give him a chance to work and get ready and learn what we’re doing and see where he can fit in as soon as possible.

