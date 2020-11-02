NFL Drops Hammer on Seahawks Pass Rusher

The Seattle Seahawks will be without pass rusher Damontre Moore as the NFL has suspended the defensive end for the next six games. Moore has been suspended for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy and the pass rusher will be eligible to play again in Week 15 against Washington.

“Damontre Moore has been suspended six games without pay for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances,” the NFL revealed in a statement. “Moore will be eligible to return to the active roster on Mon., Dec. 14, following the team’s Week 14 game vs. the N.Y. Jets.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Moore’s Future With the Seahawks Is in Doubt

Moore played in 31 percent of the snaps against the 49ers, but that number has been as high as 46 percent in games this season. The pass rusher has been known to make splash plays for the Seahawks, but his future is now in doubt as the team needs to make room on the roster for several players including new defensive end Carlos Dunlap.

Given the trade, Moore was already on the roster bubble but now his future with the team is even more uncertain. Defensive end Rasheem Green is also expected to make his return to the active roster this week.

“Mentioned in my morning-after column that the Seahawks were gonna have to do some roster shaking with DEs Rasheem Green and Carlos Dunlap coming,” The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar noted on Twitter. “Damontre Moore, Shaquem Griffin and Jonathan Bullard in that convo. Moore suspension big in that aspect.”

Carroll on Moore: ‘He’s Very Serious Right Now, Really Settled Down’

It is unfortunate news not just because pass rush continues to be an area of need but the Seahawks believed Moore had turned the corner in his career. Moore was previously with the Seahawks in 2016, and Pete Carroll noted he had “really settled down” after the team signed him in 2020.

“He’s been up and down to his career and been a lot of places and all,” Carroll explained, per USA Today. “He’s very serious right now, really settled down – all of the maturity process that you would hope to see in a guy who was wild and crazy and all that. He’s really focused right now. He’s a dad and taking care of his little one and his family and all that, it seems to have really given him direction and focus that he has admittedly talked about already. So I’m really pleased to get him because he plays so freaking hard – he really gives it up effort-wise.”

READ NEXT: Seahawks Linked to 4-Time Pro Bowl Pass Rusher