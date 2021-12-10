Texans Name Starting QB for Week 14 Seahawks Matchup

The Houston Texans have just provided a big piece of information to the Seattle Seahawks. The team has named rookie Davis Mills as the starter for the game on Sunday, December 12, as well as the rest of the season.

Head coach David Culley provided the update during his media availability on Friday, December 10. He confirmed that the rookie from Stanford will serve as the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season instead of veteran Tyrod Taylor. Culley added that he believes the third-round pick gives the team the best chance to win.

“I guess everybody wants to know who the quarterback is going to be on Sunday,” Culley said during his media availability. “It’ll be Davis. Davis will be the quarterback on Sunday. I felt like he gives us the best chance to win. And going forward, he’ll be the quarterback.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Mills Last Started a Game on October 31

The former Stanford quarterback started the season on the bench behind Taylor, but he played in relief during Week 2’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. He remained the starter for Weeks 3-8 while Taylor remained sidelined with an injury, going 0-6.

Through eight appearances, Mills has completed 146 of his 223 attempted passes for 1,406 yards, seven touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His best performance was a 25-22 loss to the Patriots in which he completed just over 72% of his passes for a career-high 312 yards and three touchdowns.

Mills’ last start was an October 31 game against the Rams, but he also took the field on December 5. He replaced an injured Taylor during a blowout loss to the Colts and finished 6-of-14 passing for 49 yards.

Mills’ next test will be against the Seahawks defense that forced three turnovers against the 49ers on December 5. The unit will be without starting safety Jamal Adams due to a shoulder injury that will require surgery, but it will still have Quandre Diggs, DJ Reed, Bobby Wagner, and several other players that have combined to allow an average of 19.9 points per game.

The Seahawks-Texans Game Features a Reunion

The battle between the injury-plagued Seahawks defense and a rookie quarterback will be the focus, but there is another interesting storyline in play. The Seahawks will have a reunion of sorts with longtime center Justin Britt.

The former second-round pick from the 2014 NFL Draft spent the first six seasons of his career with the Seahawks, starting 86 games for the NFC West team. However, he ended his tenure with the organization on Injured Reserve after missing eight games in 2019. The Seahawks released Britt in April 2020, and then he spent the year as a free agent before landing with the Texans.

Britt started the first seven games of the 2021 season before landing on Injured Reserve with a knee injury. The Texans designated him to return on December 4, and he suited up once again against the Colts. Now Britt will face off with his former team during a pivotal game.

“He was a guy that really developed into a leader and just kind of a really steady presence on that offensive line,” Seahawks reporter John Boyle told Texans insider Deepi Sidhu ahead of the December 12 matchup. “[It’s just] really cool to see him back, starting.

“You know, he was a guy who — personally — just as a locker room presence for the media, he was great to deal with. Always a very accountable guy who would take any questions people had.”

Britt will face off with his former team on Sunday, December 12, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Tex. The game will take place at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

READ NEXT: Seahawks Star QB Russell Wilson Sounds off on Trade Rumors