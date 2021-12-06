Texans’ QB Uncertainty Sets the Stage for Crucial Seahawks Win

The Seattle Seahawks bounced back in a major way on Sunday, December 5, by defeating the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field and snapping a three-game losing streak. Now they will face a Houston Texans team likely missing its starting quarterback.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Tyrod Taylor is “week to week” with a wrist injury. The veteran journeyman suffered the injury during the third quarter of a 31-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. A team spokesperson clarified that Taylor was actually healthy enough to return, but the Texans also scheduled an MRI for December 6.

If Taylor is healthy enough to suit up for the Texans against the Seahawks, there is no guarantee that he will start. Texans coach David Culley has confirmed that he will evaluate the quarterbacks, marking a change from his previous statements about Taylor remaining the starter as long as he is healthy.

“We’re still evaluating it,” Culley said on Monday, December 6, per ESPN. “It will be a football decision. We’ll know later on in the week. We’ll keep evaluating what we’re doing and see where we need to go and what gives us the best chance to win.”

Both Taylor & Mills Have Made 6 Starts Each at QB

Taylor and rookie backup Davis Mills both struggled mightily during the loss to the Colts. Taylor went 5-for-13 for 45 yards and an interception before suffering the wrist injury. Mills finished 6-of-14 passing for 49 yards as the Texans fell to 2-10 on the season.

Taylor has started six games for the Texans in 2021, going 2-4 and completing 60.7% of his throws for 966 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions. Though he left two games early due to injuries. He also spent six games on Injured Reserve.

Mills took Taylor’s place as an injury replacement in Weeks 2 and 13 and as the starter in Weeks 3-8. He went 0-6 while throwing for 1,406 yards, seven touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He completed 65.5% of his throws while connecting with Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Jordan Akins, and Brevin Jordan among other options.

The Rising Seahawks Defense Can Take Advantage of the QBs

Garoppolo throws another awful pick, this time to Quandre Diggs pic.twitter.com/FZOn13d9NC — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) December 5, 2021

The Seahawks defense, particularly the secondary, struggled during the first six games of the season while giving up big plays to Justin Jefferson, Robert Woods, and Deebo Samuel among others. They also gave up big plays during the first half of the December 5 matchup. However, the situation has changed amid a run of lineup changes and some more consistent play at all three levels of the defense.

The secondary didn’t force many incompletions against George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and the other receiving options, but they made plays at critical moments. Quandre Diggs intercepted Jimmy Garoppolo late in the third quarter and set up Seattle’s winning touchdown. Sidney Jones, on the other hand, forced an incompletion on the game’s final drive.

The defensive line and linebackers contributed with major plays of their own. Carlos Dunlap sacked Garoppolo for a safety and also batted down a pass to seal the win. Bobby Wagner secured an interception that shut down another drive.

The defense didn’t turn in a dominant performance while only registering one sack, but it did enough to cement a win at home. Now, this unit will face off with a rookie quarterback that has struggled in his limited starts.

