Seahawks Trade Offer Turned Down by Texans: Report

The Seattle Seahawks tried to make a last-minute deal to bolster their defense but were turned down by the Houston Texans. According to Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson, the Texans turned down the Seahawks’ offer of a fifth-round pick for linebacker Jacob Martin.

“The Texans also declined to trade outside linebacker Jacob Martin back to the Seattle Seahawks after being offered a fifth-round draft pick, according to sources, one year after trading for the Katy native in the Jadeveon Clowny trade that netted a third-round draft pick, Martin and linebacker Barkevious Mingo,” Wilson explained.

Carroll on Martin Prior to the Clowney Trade: ‘He’s a Big Deal to Us’

Seattle traded Martin after his rookie season in a 2019 deal for Jadeveon Clowney. It appears the Seahawks were interested in adding Martin back to their roster to add depth at linebacker. Martin had three sacks and 10 tackles for the Seahawks during his rookie season. Prior to acquiring Clowney, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke highly about Martin’s potential during the team’s offseason workouts in 2019.

“Physically he has to really work hard at keeping his weight up, he wound up at 220 something at the end of the season when he started the year at mid 240s so we’re going to work hard to keep that going,” Carroll noted at the time, per USA Today. “He looks great now and should be a really big part of it. He’s such a great worker and has such a great attitude guy, big motor guy. He’s a big deal to us.”

Dunlap Called the Trade to the Seahawks a ‘Win-Win Situation’

The Seahawks were able to make a significant deal prior to the trade deadline by acquiring pass rusher Carlos Dunlap from the Bengals. Dunlap is expected to make his Seahawks debut against the Bills in Week 9. The new Seahawks defensive end called it a “win-win situation” and emphasized his desire to help the team win a Super Bowl.

“It’s a win-win situation,” Dunlap said, per Seahawks.com. “At this point in my career, if I were to ever put play and put on another jersey, I wanted to go to an organization where I was the last piece to help them win and get a Super Bowl. I feel like it’s a great fit,” he said. “These guys fly around. I’ve been an edge defender my whole career, I’ve been left end, been right end, been in the 4-3 style, and this is what we’re doing here. I’m being asked to do what I’ve done my best football doing, so it’s a win-win situation for me. I don’t know how to explain it in any clearer terms, but this is definitely a win-win situation for me. I’m excited, excited and fired up to do what I do. With all the banners that they got up in here, they’re used to being in the big games and being on the better side of the big games, and I want to compete with those guys and help them win those big games, whatever it takes.”

