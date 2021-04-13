Insider’s Trade Proposals Land Seahawks Former Highly-Touted Receivers

The Seattle Seahawks are still in the market for a third receiver to pair with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Seahawks showed an interest in Sammy Watkins and Willie Snead before the receivers signed elsewhere in free agency.

The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar offers the Seahawks a new solution by pursuing a pair of under-performing receivers via trade. Dugar starts with Bears receiver Anthony Miller who has been the subject of recent trade talks. Miller was the Bears second-round pick at No. 51 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Chicago receiver has shown flashes of his potential notching seven touchdowns during his rookie season. Miller had 49 receptions for 485 yards and two touchdowns in 16 appearances last season which included six starts.

“In this mock draft scenario, Seahawks general manager John Schneider picks up the phone and dials Bears GM Ryan Pace,” Dugar explained. “Schneider offers Pace the No. 250 overall selection in exchange for receiver Anthony Miller, who is currently in Chicago’s doghouse for a multitude of reasons, including his inability to live up to expectations as a second-round pick in the 2018 draft.”

Ultimately, Dugar believes the Bears end up passing on the Seahawks’ hypothetical offer, but perhaps the Seahawks could sweeten the deal with a higher draft pick. A change of scenery could help jumpstart Miller’s career, especially catching passes from Russell Wilson.

“Pace, knowing his team is likely to cut Miller if it can’t find a trade partner, seriously considers Schneider’s offer,” Dugar added. “He figures that getting any compensation is better than releasing him for nothing. But Pace and the Bears ultimately decline, perhaps still upset that Schneider left Pace’s last text message offering three first-rounders and more for quarterback Russell Wilson on ‘read.’”

The Bears Have Reportedly Had Trade Discussions for Miller

It's nothing new to us that @AnthonyMiller_3 can find the endzone! 🐯➡️🐻#MadeinMemphis pic.twitter.com/0fF9PDsyoI — Memphis Football Recruiting (@MemphisFBRec) April 7, 2021

Miller does appear to be available via trade as the Bears have been “discussing a trade” for the receiver, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The question is what the Bears’ asking price is for Miller and whether the Seahawks would be willing to give up one of their three remaining draft picks for the receiver.

“A storyline to watch: The Bears have been discussing a trade involving WR Anthony Miller with a number of teams, sources,” Rapoport noted on Twitter on April 7. “The former 2nd round pick could be on the move. Stay tuned…”

The Seahawks Land Eagles WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in Insider’s Trade Proposal

JJ Arcega-Whiteside vs. Ravens – 8 catches, 104 yards, 1 TD Here's every 10+ yard catch – pic.twitter.com/OfM2EP33s0 — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) August 23, 2019

Dugar gives the Seahawks a potentially cheaper option in case the team is unable to pry Miller away from Chicago. Eagles receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft with the No. 57 pick but has been a disappointment.

The Eagles surely wish they had selected Metcalf instead of Arcega-Whiteside, but the disappointing Philly receiver is still just 24 years old. Dugar suggests a seventh-rounder for Arcega-Whiteside, but given his draft pedigree, it likely would take a higher pick for the Eagles to give up on the receiver after just two seasons.

“Schneider then calls Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and pitches that same seventh-round pick to Philadelphia in exchange for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, another second-round receiver who hasn’t lived up to expectations,” Dugar added. “Since Philly has no intention of using Arcega-Whiteside in 2021, Roseman agrees to the trade. Philly adds a late-round draft pick and Seattle picks up a young, inexpensive, big-body wideout who Pete Carroll feels can compete for an outside receiver job. Seattle enters the draft with just two selections but in this scenario, it adds receiver depth with a player who is more likely to actually make the team than the prospect they’d take 250th overall. The Seahawks bank on a change of scenery and a major quarterback upgrade pulling out the potential Arcega-Whiteside displayed as a touchdown machine at Stanford.”

The former Stanford standout has just 14 receptions for 254 yards and a touchdown in his two NFL seasons despite the Eagles lacking a lot of depth at receiver. It will be worth watching how the Seahawks replace David Moore, but we can expect the team to be active in the draft (either via trade or with their own picks) to find a solution.