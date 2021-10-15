Seahawks a Possible Trade Partner for 2-Time Pro Bowl CB, Says Insider

The Seattle Seahawks are known to “always compete” as Pete Carroll likes to say when it comes to potential roster moves. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Seahawks have “actively monitored” the market for a cornerback as the November 2nd NFL trade deadline approaches. Fowler mentioned the Broncos as a team looking to unload quality corners, including two-time Pro Bowler Kyle Fuller and Bryce Callahan.

“Several teams have actively monitored the cornerback market in recent months, including the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, Houston Texans and New York Giants,” Fowler detailed. “The position has only grown in importance because of injuries across the league.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

The Broncos Could Be a Potential Trade Partner for the Seahawks

One potential trade partner for the Seahawks are the Broncos who have a surplus of good corners since selecting Patrick Surtain II with the No. 9 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Fowler noted the Broncos are open for business but the cornerbacks’ salaries could make it difficult for a deal to get done.

“The Denver Broncos, armed with four good cornerbacks, received calls on Kyle Fuller and Bryce Callahan in the preseason,” Fowler explained. “What they wanted in return wasn’t cheap — roughly a third- or fourth-rounder, multiple teams told me. Ronald Darby’s early-season injury put any trade talks on hold, but now that Darby is back, teams could try again. (Pat Surtain II is the fourth cornerback, a first-rounder this past April.)

“…Salaries could be a hang-up for Denver, with Fuller at $9 million and Callahan, primarily a slot corner, at $6.5 million. Both players will be free agents in 2022.”

The Seahawks Have Cycled Through Cornerbacks to Start the Season

The Seahawks have been a revolving door at cornerback first releasing Ahkello Witherspoon prior to the start of the season. The former Niners corner was signed this offseason with the hopes that he could win one of the starting jobs, but the Seahawks clearly were not pleased with his performance in training camp.

Seattle also released Tre Flowers after starting three games for the team this season. The Seahawks traded for Sidney Jones, but the corner has earned a dismal 39.9 grade from Pro Football Focus so far this season.

Fuller would be a significant improvement for the Seahawks if the team is willing to give up a mid-round draft pick, the rumored asking price as Fowler detailed. According to Over the Cap, the Seahawks have $11.1 million in cap space, more than enough to fit Fuller’s $9 million salary in a potential deal.

The front office could view the move as risky given Fuller is a free agent after the season. Seattle is hoping that rookie Tre Brown can potentially win the job opposite D.J. Reed. Brown started the regular season on Injured Reserve, but Carroll indicated he will be given every opportunity to earn playing time.

“Yeah, I’m excited, this is going to be a real week for him,” Carroll explained during an October 13 press conference. “Last week was the partial week. I’ve already talked to him about, this is the time he comes back to action and let’s see if he can return to the level of play. When he got hurt, he was right at the verge of competing to be in playtime, and he’s done a lot of positive things and unfortunately, his knee acted up and he couldn’t respond right then.

“So, I’m going back to where he was. And like I said to him today, let’s pick up where you left off and show us that you got your stuff together, and let’s see where that leaves you in the competition of it. So, he’ll be battling, but he’s full go and ready to go.”