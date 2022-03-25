Seahawks Break Silence on Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Despite the Seattle Seahawks effervescent praise of Drew Lock, head coach Pete Carroll admitted the team is open to potential trades for another quarterback. During a March 23, 2022 interview with KJR’s Dave “Softy” Mahler, Carroll was asked if the Seahawks would be willing to give up “significant draft picks” for another quarterback. Carroll described the Seahawks as “wide open” to a potential deal for a quarterback or any other position.

“I really appreciate you bringing it up, of course we’re up for that kind of stuff,” Carroll responded. “We’re up for everything. Like we said, it puts [Seahawks general manager John Schneider] back in the wheelhouse. He’s got some ammunition now. He’s got some stuff he can work with.

“We’ll be up for everything, I mean, we’re looking at every position. It’s not just the quarterback spot. That’s one of them, but there’s some other stuff that could happen, too. We will be wide open. Those phones will be ringing, and we’ll be cooking on gameday.”

Carroll was not asked about specific quarterbacks, but Baker Mayfield is one of the few available trade options. Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported there is a “mutual disinterest” between the Panthers and Mayfield leaving Seattle as the most logical landing spot for the quarterback.

The Browns are finding a limited trade market for Mayfield, and the Seahawks could be waiting to acquire the quarterback at the lowest possible price. There is a growing buzz that the Browns may have to attach a draft pick with Mayfield to make a deal happen.

“Baker Mayfield’s future was a popular topic at [Malik] Willis’s pro day,” The Athletic’s Ben Standig tweeted on March 22. “Nobody had a simple resolution. One executive with another team dismissed Seattle, believing they buy into Drew Lock. Some wondered if Browns get Osweiler’d — having to include a pick with Mayfield. Yikes.”

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported the Seahawks have an interest in Mayfield at the “right price.” Seattle could be pushing Cleveland to eat some of Mayfield’s $18.8 million salary.

“The Seahawks have inquired about Mayfield, and could get more intrigued at the right price, sources said,” Cabot detailed on March 23. “But they’re also excited about Drew Lock, whom they acquired in the blockbuster trade with the Broncos for Russell Wilson.

“But with very few options for Mayfield right now, the Browns aren’t seeking a first-round pick to make up for one of the three they shipped to the Texans in exchange for Deshaun Watson. At this point, it’s unrealistic to expect they’ll land a selection that high. They’d take less, but they also know it might be difficult for a team to take on Mayfield’s $18.86 million guaranteed salary unless he’s absolutely their starter.”

There is also the chance that the Seahawks go with Lock and potentially select a quarterback in the upcoming draft. Another path is for the Seahawks to wait for the next disgruntled star quarterback to push for a trade. Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson are both seeking long-term contract extensions, making them the next quarterback dominos to fall.

According to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, the Seahawks have “bounced around the idea of trading for Mayfield.”

“One thing I can say is that the Seattle Seahawks have bounced around the idea of trading for Mayfield, but they feel no urgency to do anything at the present time,” Pauline wrote on March 23. “As reported by Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers have a mutual disinterest in one another. It could be a while before there’s any movement — sources tell me Mayfield may not be traded until immediately before the 2022 NFL Draft.”

Pauline added that teams are waiting for the Browns to absorb some of Mayfield’s salary to make a trade happen. All this points to an exciting few months for the Seahawks to see what path the franchise will take to find their next QB1.