Proposed Trade Lands Seahawks a Fan-Favorite Quarterback

Many Seattle Seahawks fans have been clamoring for a Gardner Minshew trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. It is not just fans who are wondering about the former Washington State standout being a fit for the Seahawks in the post-Russell Wilson era.

“I’m surprised the Seahawks haven’t considered trying to bring Gardner Minshew back to the state where he played college football,” Pro Football Talk tweeted on April 22, 2022. “If you’re going to rebuild, do it with style.”

The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta indicated that fans should not rule out Minshew (or any other quarterback) as a potential option for the Seahawks. As Condotta also countered, there is no guarantee that the Eagles are looking to trade Minshew given Jalen Hurts’ inconsistent play.

“How does anyone know they haven’t?” Condotta said in a series of April 23 tweets. “Well my main point here is I’d be stunned if they have’t ‘considered’ it. But considering and deciding to make an offer and/or being able to then make an offer that the Eagles want are 2 different things.

“…Seahawks have made clear they will add a 4th QB to the roster. But I’d imagine all along they were waiting to see what might materialize there first. If you really landed a Malik Willis you might not want to bring in another vet. Also, who know that the Eagles just want to give him away? They may like him for all the same reasons everyone says Seattle should trade for him. It’s not as if as yet Hurts is a proven commodity. He’s cheap, too, and there’s always value in competition.”

What Would a Trade for Minshew Look Like?

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the Eagles quarterback room, let’s say Philadelphia is willing to deal Minshew. What would a Seahawks trade for Minshew potentially look like?

The Jaguars were only able to land a conditional sixth-round pick from the Eagles for Minshew in the August 2021 trade. Seattle would likely only need to give up a day-three draft pick. Even if Minshew improved his trade value (which is arguable) since Jacksonville, it is hard to imagine the Eagles commanding more than a fifth-round selection for Minshew.

Minshew Has 22 NFL Starts & a $2.54 Million Salary

The asking price is more than reasonable and so is Minshew’s contract. The quarterback has just one season remaining on his four-year, $2.7 million rookie deal. Minshew is slated to have a $2.54 million salary for 2022.

There would be little commitment needed from the Seahawks to bring Minshew in to compete with Drew Lock to be the team’s starting quarterback. Seattle could make a decision on Minshew’s long-term future next offseason after assessing whether he has the potential to be the franchise’s QB1.

Given all of these factors, there is a lot to like about Minshew. The quarterback also brings with him 22 career NFL starts putting up solid numbers, especially during his two seasons with the Jaguars.

Minshew’s best season came in 2019 when the quarterback threw for 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 60.6 of his passes. He also added 344 rushing yards, the most of his career. Last season, Minshew posted 439 passing yards, four touchdowns and an interception while completing 68.3% of his passes in four appearances, including two starts.