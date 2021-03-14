Seahawks Linked to Former No. 3 Pick Quarterback: Report

One of the major questions surrounding the Seattle Seahawks potentially trading Russell Wilson is who would replace him as the team’s starting quarterback. Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd suggests the Seahawks have an interest in Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

“Seattle’s not too caught up, I’m told, on the dead-money stuff, they don’t care about that for a year, they don’t,” Cowherd explained on a recent episode of The Colin Cowherd Show. “They’d like to get Russell to the AFC, but Chicago, that has not had a legitimate quarterback, like a big-time quarterback, since Sid Luckman. …So, Chicago’s trying to make it work, and keep your eye on Sam Darnold. That’s how they [Seahawks] get their quarterback. Very exciting stuff.”

The Jets are not on Wilson’s approved list of trade destinations, so they would need to be part of a three-team deal to make it work unless the Seahawks quarterback signed off on a move to New York. Cowherd seemed to imply that Darnold could be included in a three-team trade with the Bears who have reportedly been aggressive in talks for Wilson.

Here is a look at Cowherd’s comments on the Seahawks’ trade talks.

Colin Cowherd: "Seattle's not too caught up, I'm told, on the dead money stuff. They don't care about that for a year. They don't." Quick reminder… https://t.co/9F38HKLdmc Also links the #Seahawks to Sam Darnold pic.twitter.com/Yti6p0oDSV — Rob Staton (@robstaton) March 12, 2021

Pro Football Talk Describes the Russell Wilson Trade Discussions as ‘Crickets’

As our Free Agency Frenzy coverage begins: Will the #Seahawks trade QB Russell Wilson? pic.twitter.com/5jvl2T9ExW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2021

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that things are quiet when it comes to a potential Wilson deal. Florio described the current status as “crickets” between the Seahawks and other teams.

“Currently, as one source with knowledge of the dynamics tells PFT, it’s ‘crickets’ regarding a trade,” Florio noted. “That doesn’t mean it won’t happen, but as the new league year approaches, common sense suggests it would be harder and harder to keep things quiet, especially if the Seahawks were talking to multiple teams. Still, until the Seahawks exercise their right to restructure Wilson’s contract, converting a large chunk of his $19 million salary to a signing bonus, a trade remains a possibility.”

Jets GM Joe Douglas on Potentially Trading Darnold: ‘If Calls Are Made, I Will Answer Them’

"The Jets is a "no brainer". They have to keep Sam Darnold. Hold the line." — @KyleBrandt pic.twitter.com/bgFHI3f9fU — GMFB (@gmfb) March 8, 2021

The Jets have the No. 2 pick and could offer the Seahawks a desirable trade combo of Darnold along with their top selection for Wilson. Seattle would have the option of using this selection on one of the top quarterback prospects such as Justin Fields or Zach Wilson. As previously mentioned, Wilson would have to add the Jets to his approved list of trade destinations for any potential deal to happen. Jets general manager Joe Douglas admitted the team is willing to listen to calls about Darnold.

“As it pertains to Sam, we think Sam is a dynamic player in this league with unbelievable talent,” Douglas said, per ESPN. “He really has a chance to hit his outstanding potential moving forward. [But] if calls are made, I will answer them.”

Darnold is the former No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft but his career has not taken off like many expected. His future with the Jets is in doubt, especially if the team opts to select a quarterback with the No. 2 pick. Darnold threw for 2,208 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 59.6 percent of his passes in 12 starts last season. The Jets quarterback is slated to have a $920,000 salary and a cap hit of $9.7 million in 2021, per Spotrac.

