Seahawks Star Receiver Linked to Trade Rumors: Report

Much has been made of Russell Wilson’s future, but the Seattle Seahawks face a number of other big roster decisions this offseason. Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett is entering the final season of his three-year, $30.7 million contract. Lockett is set to have a $11 million salary next season with a $13.75 million cap hit, per Spotrac.

The Seahawks playmaker has been the subject of trade talks as Seattle could clear cap space by parting with the receiver. NFL Draft Bites’ Chad Forbes reported the Dolphins have been in contact with the Seahawks about acquiring Lockett.

“Dolphins interested in Tyler Lockett,” Forbes explained on Twitter. “Seahawks interested in Dolphins multiple 2nd Rd Picks & multiple cheap offensive linemen. Not complicated.”

Lockett Almost Opted out of the 2020 Season

Forbes may say it is “not complicated” but the potential deal gives Russell Wilson one less weapon in exchange for more draft capital and cap relief. Chances are slim of the Seahawks finding a player of Lockett’s caliber in the second round. DK Metcalf has emerged as the Seahawks’ top receiver but contending teams need a bevy of wideouts in today’s NFL.

Lockett notched his second straight season of more than 1,000 receiving yards and his fourth straight year of playing in all 16 games. He had 100 receptions for 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, but it almost did not happen. Some of Lockett’s family members contracted COVID-19 prompting the receiver to heavily consider opting out of the 2020 season.

“I had my chance to opt out and I said if I come up here, I’m going to just play,” Lockett said in August 2020, via SeattlePI.com. “I know that we got Pete (Carroll), we got a lot of older coaches. They don’t want to put themselves in a position to get sick either. So I told myself if they could do it, I know I could do it. And if I can come out here and play, I’m just going to do what needs to be done. I’m not going to stress over it. I did that from February to before we came into camp. I don’t know what it’s looking like or anything, but I just know that I’m trying to continue to focus on me and everything inside of what I can control. So that way, I don’t stress myself on what’s going on in the outside world.”

Huard on Lockett: ‘I Think You Love the Number He’s at’

The argument for trading Lockett points to the ability to bolster the Seahawks roster at other positions, namely improving the offensive line. Yet, leaving the Seahawks with just Metcalf as the lone consistent receiving option feels risky. ESPN 710 Seattle’s Brock Huard believes the Seahawks should find another way to save money.

“I don’t think you’ve developed (No. 3-5 receivers) well enough, comfortably enough on your roster that you feel good about moving on from Tyler Lockett and it’s just the DK Metcalf show,” Huard noted, per ESPN 710 Seattle. “I think you love the number he’s at, I think you’re comfortable, I think he’s outperformed that in many ways and I would expect the same in this upcoming season.

