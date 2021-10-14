Ex-Seahawks Starter Lands With New Team After Surprisingly Being Cut

The Cincinnati Bengals claimed cornerback Tre Flowers off waivers after the Seattle Seahawks released him earlier this week. The Bengals announced the news on Twitter revealing what Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted he hoped happen and that is Flowers get a fresh start with a new team.

Roster Update: We've acquired CB Tre Flowers on waivers from the Seattle Seahawks. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 14, 2021

It is quite the turn for Flowers who started three games for the Seahawks earning a disappointing 52.9 grade (out of 100) from Pro Football Focus for his play through Week 5. Carroll elaborated on the team’s decision to release Flowers explaining it was, “time for a change.”

“It was, I think it was time for a change, for him as well,” Carroll noted during his October 13 press conference. “He had a couple of guys that are getting some play time ahead of him, and I love that guy. I love the kid and I’ve been working with him as close as anybody I’ve worked with since I’ve been here. And, I feel it’s better for him to get out of here, and get going again. There’s a lot of teams that need corners and I hope he gets a great shot.”

The Seahawks Disputed the Report That Flowers Requested His Release

Carroll disputed the report that Flowers requested to be released by the Seahawks. The Seahawks coach outlined some of what Flowers needed to improve upon including coming “back when you don’t [make plays]. Seattle made the decision to start Sidney Jones in place of Flowers.

“He had the physical traits – he did a lot of good stuff, he’s a really good technician and all, and you gotta finish the plays and make the plays and then come back when you don’t,” Carroll added. “And you know, and just find, you gotta find success. You gotta find successful plays to build on…it’s just his time to go on. It really is. That’s enough to say.”

The Bengals adding Flowers will give the Seahawks a bit of salary relief.

“Bengals claim former Seahawks CB Tre Flowers,” The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta tweeted. “Means they also pick up the rest of his contract, which had a base salary of $2.1 million for this year.”

Rookie CB Tre Brown Is Competing to be a Starter

The early results on Jones as the new starter have been mixed. Carroll revealed that rookie Tre Brown is now competing for a starting spot as well. Brown began the season on Injured Reserve with a knee injury. The rookie corner had a strong offseason and training camp prompting the Seahawks to have high expectations for Brown.

“Yeah, I’m excited, this is going to be a real week for him,” Carroll explained discussing Brown’s return to the field. “Last week was the partial week. I’ve already talked to him about, this is the time he comes back to action and let’s see if he can return to the level of play. When he got hurt, he was right at the verge of competing to be in playtime, and he’s done a lot of positive things and unfortunately, his knee acted up and he couldn’t respond right then.

“So, I’m going back to where he was. And like I said to him today, let’s pick up where you left off and show us that you got your stuff together, and let’s see where that leaves you in the competition of it. So, he’ll be battling, but he’s full go and ready to go.”