NFL Reporter Identifies Intriguing Draft Prospect from Combine for Seahawks

T

he NFL combine helps draft prospects rise and fall on draft boards every year. One player in particular left an impression on Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times.

Condotta wrote in an article on March 7 that one combine participant “really intrigues us.” That player is Montana State’s Troy Andersen.

While he played in the FCS, Andersen impressed while playing quarterback, running back and linebacker in college. In his final two college seasons, Andersen starred at linebacker, earning the FCS ADA National Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021.

Troy Andersen Excels at NFL Combine

The Montana State product did not receive a glowing scouting report from draft analyst Lance Zierlein of NFL.com. That made his performance at the combine all that more important.

Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network ranked Andersen first on a list of five linebackers that improved their draft stock at the NFL combine. Andersen ran the fastest 40-yard dash among linebackers at 4.42, which was very impressive considering his 6-foot-3 and 243-pound frame.

Andersen also showed off his explosiveness and athleticism by posting a 36-inch vertical jump and 128-inch broad jump at the combine.

Troy Andersen’s Size & Speed Compared to Bobby Wagner

Andersen’s speed for his size wasn’t just impressive but historic. NextGenStats reports Andersen’s 40-yard dash time was the fifth-fastest for any player weighing more than 240 pounds at the NFL Combine since 2003.

In two seasons, Simmons has 159 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, two interceptions, seven quarterback hits, five forced fumbles and nine pass defenses. During 2021, he started all 17 games and posted 105 combined tackles with 1.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and seven pass defenses.

But rather than Simmons, Condotta measured Andersen’s speed and size against that of six-time All-Pro Bobby Wagner.

“All of [Andersen’s combine measurables] compares favorably to the Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner, who was listed at 6-0, 241 pounds for the 2021 Draft,” Condotta wrote. “Wagner did not run the 40 at the combine but had a 4.45 at his Pro Day that year.”

It will be interesting to see how draft analysts such as Zierlein respond to Andersen’s impressive combine performance. Cummings of PFN wrote that with his measurables, Andersen “could have” upside worthy of being a first-round choice.

“Humans shouldn’t be able to move as fast as Troy Andersen does at 6’3″ 1/2″, 243 pounds,” wrote Cummings.

“Andersen is a high-character player and former star quarterback who’s now dominated two offseason events — the Senior Bowl and the Combine. Versatile and hyper-athletic, Andersen could have legitimate Round 1 upside.”

Condotta wrote that what happens to Wagner, who is set to have a $20.35 million cap hit for the 2021 season, could impact whether the Seahawks are interested in Andersen.

If the Seahawks do view Andersen as a target, the organization will have to hope the big, speedy linebacker falls to the second round. Seattle’s first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is No. 41 overall — the ninth selection on Day 2.

The Seahawks drafted Wagner 47th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft.