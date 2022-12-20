Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett Possibly Heading Towards ‘Crazy Miraculous’ Comeback

Initially, the Seattle Seahawks didn’t have a good prognosis for wide receiver Tyler Lockett’s hand injury. But after the first wave of reports, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that Lockett could possibly only miss one game.

That quick return is still a possibility.

Lockett underwent surgery to repair a hand fracture on December 19. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll updated the media of Lockett’s condition the following day. Carroll said the surgery was “perfect” and didn’t rule out Lockett returning in Week 17 on January 1.

“That’s the first thing that came out of [the doctors] that there’s a chance [he could play in Week 17]. So we’ll see what happens,” Carroll told the media on December 20. “That sounds crazy miraculous, but they secured it in a way that they know that he can already start moving his hand and stuff like that.

“So we’ll see what happens. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.”

Seahawks Update Lockett’s Status

Lockett fractured a hand in the Week 15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. More specifically, he suffered a spiral crack in the metacarpal bone that connects to the index finger in his hand.

The veteran receiver sustained the injury late in the game. He finished the contest with 7 catches for 68 yards.

Carroll told the media that Lockett “had a lot of work done” on the metacarpal bone, but that it’s now “very, very secure.” That’s why the coach feels “very good about him coming back quickly.”

Unfortunately, Lockett will not be available to play in Week 16 when the Seahawks visit the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have won seven of their last eight games, and Kansas City is regarded as one of the toughest places to play in the NFL.

The Seahawks will be trying to end their skid in Week 16. Seattle has lost four of the last five contests to drop to 7-7 and out of a playoff spot.

While he won’t play on December 24, if Lockett is able to complete the “miraculous comeback,” he will be available in Week 17 when the Seahawks host the New York Jets.

Seattle ends the season at home against the Jets and Los Angeles Rams. Both games could be must-win matchups for the Seahawks to make the postseason.

Seahawks Sign WR Laquon Treadwell

With Lockett set to miss at least one game, Seattle made a move at wide receiver on December 20.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Seahawks signed former first-round wideout Laquon Treadwell to their 53-man roster. Treadwell had been on the Seahawks practice squad since the beginning of November.

Former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell is signing a 53-man roster contract for the remainder of the season today with Seattle. He’s officially off the Seahawks practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2022

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Treadwell at No. 23 overall in the 2016 NFL draft. But he never developed into an impactful receiver in Minnesota. In four seasons with the Vikings, Treadwell recorded 65 receptions, 701 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.

Treadwell also spent a season with the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars. Last season with the Jaguars, Treadwell posted 33 catches for 434 yards and a touchdown.

Prior to the Seahawks signing Treadwell to the 53-man roster, Seattle had promoted the 27-year-old to the active roster on game days three times this year. In those contests, Treadwell had 1 catch for 1 yard.

Lockett leads the Seahawks with 964 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns. He also trails D.K. Metcalf by only 1 reception with 78 catches this season.