Multiple Ex-Seahawks Coaches Join Urban Meyer With Jaguars: Report

Urban Meyer’s new coaching staff with the Jacksonville Jaguars with have a little Seattle Seahawks flair to it as multiple coaches with ties to the organization are heading to Florida. Current Seahawks special teams coordinator Brian Schneider is taking the same job with the Jaguars and held the role in Seattle since 2010, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Just a day prior, news broke that Meyer had hired former Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell to lead the Jaguars offense. Bevell spent six seasons as the Seahawks offensive coordinator before being fired by the team in 2018. He emerged as the Lions offensive coordinator in 2019 and became Detroit’s interim head coach after Matt Patricia was fired earlier this season.

It is an intriguing opportunity for Bevell to work next to a legendary football coach along with likely either Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields as the Jaguars are expected to select one of the top NFL quarterback prospects with the No. 1 pick. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll praised Bevell after he was named the Lions offensive coordinator in 2019.

“He’s a terrific coach,” Carroll noted at the time, per The Detroit News. “He’s been through it all. He’s been through everything. He’s well-versed. He has great background. He runs the football, he’s got good balance to his style, he’s not just one or the other type of guy. He’s a terrific coach. I think he will do great.’’

The Seahawks Are Expected to Promote Larry Izzo to be the Team’s Special Teams Coordinator

The good news for the Seahawks is they already have a coach on staff who has experience leading special teams. Seattle is expected to promote Larry Izzo to be the next special teams coordinator. Izzo filled in for Schneider at the beginning of 2020 when he took a leave of absence at the start of the season.

“Brian Schneider left #Seahawks in September for what the team called personal reasons. Larry Izzo became the new special-teams coach,” The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell noted on Twitter.



There Is Some Skepticism as to the Attractiveness of the Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Opening

The Seahawks are still searching for their next offensive coordinator after parting ways with Brian Schottenheimer just days after losing to the Rams in the Wild Card round. There is some skepticism as to the attractiveness of the opening given the perception that Carroll could micromanage the offense. CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora noted that there is “skepticism within the industry about this search” given Carroll’s commitment to a certain type of offensive philosophy.

“There is definitely some skepticism in the coaching ranks as to how attractive this job is, even with a talent the likes of Russell Wilson to work with (and those receivers),” LaCanfora detailed. “If I was the Seahawks I would reach out to Chiefs quarterback back Mike Kafka and Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban and Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. I’d be looking for the most inspired choice to find ways to attack all quadrants of the field through the air and tap into Wilson’s unique skillset. But it’s fair to say there is skepticism within the industry about this search actually playing out in that manner.”

