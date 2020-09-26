Seahawks Reveal Jerseys Ahead of Big Matchup vs. Cowboys

The Seattle Seahawks plan to rock their navy jerseys as they take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. Unless the Seahawks opt to use their grey pants, we can expect Seattle to wear their all-blue look which worked out quite well against the Patriots. This likely means the Cowboys will wear the white jerseys they traditionally wear at home despite being the road team.

Both the Seahawks and Cowboys are coming off victories in games that came down to the final play. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admits they have their “hands full” against the Cowboys.

“Dallas had a spectacular, stunning win last week, come from behind and all that,” Carroll noted in his weekly press conference. “All the heroics and a great finish for them. So, they’ll be all jacked up. They have a talented football team. They have a lot of star power. They got a big group of skill guys on offense that can throw it, catch it, run it and all that. So, we got our hands full. This is going to be a tough football game.”

It Has Been a Week of Injuries for the Seahawks

The Seahawks are attempting to go 3-0, but it has been a difficult week for injuries. Seattle lost Bruce Irvin and Marquise Blair for the rest of the season after both players sustained injuries against the Patriots. The Seahawks also placed speedy receiver Phillip Dorsett along with pass rusher Rasheem Green on the injured reserve list which means he will miss at least the next three weeks.

Benson Mayowa, Jarran Reed and Duane Brown are among the players that have consistently been on the team’s injury reports throughout the week. Mayowa has missed multiple practices putting his status against the Cowboys in question. Carroll noted that he “feel[s] terrible for them” when discussing the season-ending surgeries for Blair and Irvin.

“We’re going to miss those guys, I feel terrible for them. One guy at the start of his career, another is a guy has been through a lot of stuff in Bruce coming back around to us, it was really great to have him back,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “It’s such a positive factor and such a great example of what our program is about, and I really loved him on this team. On the other side of it is Marquise just breaking in for the first time and getting it rolling and really making a big splash to start the season off with this. It’s guys in different stages of their career, but yet they’re both feeling it, and we’re feeling the loss.”

The Seahawks Are 5-Point Favorites Over the Cowboys

The Seahawks enter the matchup as healthy favorites after the Cowboys needed a miraculous comeback plus an onside kick to steal a victory against the Falcons. According to OddsShark, the Seahawks are favored by five points against the Cowboys. With both defenses giving up a lot of points, we may be headed for a shootout as Vegas set the over-under at 57.

