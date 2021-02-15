Seahawks Linked to Potential Trade for 3x Pro Bowl Playmaker: Report

The Seattle Seahawks continue to look to improve their offense with the latest trade rumor linking the team to three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz. Sports Illustrated’s Ed Kracz reported the Seahawks along with the Colts have expressed an interest in acquiring the star tight end from the Eagles.

“SOURCE: Eagles have talked to Seahawks, Colts about trade for Zach Ertz,” Kracz explained on Twitter. “While it may prove difficult from a salary cap standpoint to make Carson Wentz and Ertz a package deal to Indy, maybe Ertz and Andre Dillard go in same deal.”

Ertz still has two years remaining on his five-year, $42.5 million deal, per Spotrac. The tight end is set to have a $6.6 million salary next season but the cap hit is $12.4 million. Whatever team acquires Ertz would have a potential out on his contract after the 2020 season concludes.

Seahawks Insider Labels a Potential Trade for Ertz as ‘Very Unlikely’

The Seahawks pride themselves on being “in on every deal,” so a call to the Eagles does not mean that Ertz is necessarily heading to the Pacific Northwest. Seattle is already without a first-round pick as a result of last offseason’s trade for Jamal Adams. Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith details why he sees the Seahawks’ chances of acquiring Ertz as “very unlikely.”

“Source confirms Seahawks have indeed inquired about Zach Ertz. But $12 million cap hit in 2021 makes deal very unlikely without a restructure agreed upon,” Smith explained in a series of tweets. “Eagles aren’t looking to add veterans either, so lack of draft capital would seem to be a significant obstacle as well. Seattle only has four picks this year currently. This looks and smells like a typical John Schneider offseason call just checking in on a player more than anything. Eagles are trying to conduct a bit of a fire sale and Seahawks are doing due diligence.”

Tight Ends Were Rarely Utilized in the Seahawks Offense in 2020

Seattle has a complicated history with tight ends during the Pete Carroll era. The Seahawks have brought in Pro Bowl tight ends like Jimmy Graham and Greg Olsen with limited success. Despite having a number of tight ends on the roster, the Seahawks rarely utilized them as pass catchers last season.

Olsen has since retired but the Seahawks still have Will Dissly on the roster while facing a decision on Jacob Hollister’s future given his free-agent status. A deal for Ertz would likely involve a restructured contract but only makes sense if the Seahawks are committed to making Ertz a key receiver in the offense next season under new coordinator Shane Waldron.

Ertz is coming off the worst statistical season of his career with injuries and the emergence of Dallas Goedert in the Eagles offense. He finished with 36 receptions for 335 yards and a touchdown in 11 games last season. If a deal is completed, the Seahawks would likely be hoping Ertz produced closer to his 2018 campaign where he notched 116 catches for 1163 yards and eight touchdowns.

