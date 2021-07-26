Sergio Hernández: “Luka Doncic is the best player in the world”

Slovenian star Luka Doncic is at superlative level ever since before he arrived in the NBA. Now he begins to show another facet of his dominant play to his fans in the United States after a historic Olympic debut in Tokyo.

The former Real Madrid star was completely unstoppable on the court as he quickly put his team in the conversation for medals. Doncic dominated every single facte of play and basically “destroyed” the strategy that the South Americans had in place to look to neutralize him in the game.

Argentine coach Sergio Hernández ran out of ways to praise the Dallas Mavericks start after Slovenia’s 118-100 victory over Argentina in Saitama. After the game, Hernández said that the game was one because of only one factor- Doncic.





“The analysis of the game has only one name- Luka Doncic. I believe, and said it two years ago, he’s de best player in the world, even if you include players in the NBA. If I had any doubt, they are absolutely gone now. He’s the best player in the world and it is an honor to play against him and we wanted to beat him, but it was a great experience despite the loss,” said Hernández after the game.

“Truth be told, (Luka) Doncic did what he wanted to do. WE gave him the shot and he took it and scored. We gave him the pass and he assisted. We gave him the drive to the post and he scored. He could have scored 60 if he wanted to”, Hernández added after the beginning of his third Olympics as Argentine coach.

Doncic was a dominant in the game scoring 48 points, 11 assists, three blocks in what ended up being one of the most incredible individual performances in Olympic basketball history, which was only overshadowed by the legendary Oscar Schmidt.

Where does Doncic’s performance rank in Olympic basketball?

Doncic wrote his name in his national team’s history books as he equalled Australian Eddie Palubinskas’ performance in the Montreal games in 1976 against México. Yet the one player that he was not able to surpass (for now) was legendary Brazilian scorer Oscar Schmidt who still has four of the six best individual performances in Olympic history.

In his best performance ever, Schmidt dismantled the Spanish defense during the Seoul games back in 1988. That evening, the Brazilian torched Spain for 55 but it would not be enough as Brazil ended up on the wrong end of a 118-110 scoreline. During those games, Schmidt averaged 42.2 pointss and 7.8 rebounds in eight games in which the South Americans ended up in eighth place overall.





Slovenia now look to keep up their momentum when they face Japan on July 29th. That same day, Argentina will look to revert their poor start when they face Spain.

