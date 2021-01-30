Summer is here, and there is no better time to begin to build your backyard skatepark. While grind rails and grind boxes may be welcomed additions to any backyard skatepark, no backyard skatepark is complete without a solid skateboard ramp. Depending on your budget, that skateboard ramp could be a full half-pipe, a mini ramp, a single quarter pipe, or just a kicker or two. Whatever your budget and skating ability, you’re sure to find the perfect skateboard ramp for sale for your backyard skatepark in this comprehensive buyers guide. Continue below to learn about the 15 Best Skateboard Ramps for Sale.
1. Ramptech 2′ Tall x 4′ Wide QUARTERPIPE Skateboard RampPrice: $429.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extremely durable construction
- Won't splinter
- Can combine with other ramps to form a mini halfpipe
- High price
- Coping is not beginner friendly
- Not as portable as some skateboard ramps
If you’re an experienced skater looking to complete your backyard skatepark build this summer, or a beginner skater who plans to spend the summer learning how to drop in, the new and improved Ramptech 2′ Quarterpipe is the perfect skateboard ramp for you! Buy two and combine them to make a mini ramp, or set it up alone. The Ramptech Quaterpipe skate ramp is made from a virtually indestructible ABS riding surface, which provides tons of grippy traction. Ramptech also offers pre-drilled exterior grad laminated HDO plywood sidewalls and a custom ABS plastic top surface. With the modular, side by side connection, skaters can combine 4 Ramptech Quarterpipe skateboard ramps to create a mini halfpipe!
Find more Ramptech 2' Tall x 4' Wide QUARTERPIPE Skateboard Ramp information and reviews here.
2. OC Ramps 4ft Wide QuarterpipePrice: $619.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Premium durable lumber
- Rustproof screws
- Portable
- Wood ramps over time can splinter
- High Price
- Cumbersome even with wheels
OC Ramps 4ft Wide Quarter Pipe skateboard ramp would be a welcomed addition to any backyard skatepark. OC Ramps ensures easy assembly of their skateboard ramps with their pre-cut and pre-drilled boards, pre-coated rustproof screws, and easy to understand instructions. OC Ramps skateboard ramps are constructed with the highest class exterior lumber and plywood, and the galvanized metal parts prevent rusting. This particular skateboard ramp is highly portable, just roll the Quarterpipe out on its wheels when you’re ready to skate. Combine with one or more OC Ramps, either side by side or facing each other, to create a mini ramp.
Find more OC Ramps 4ft Wide Quarterpipe information and reviews here.
-
3. Ramptech Kicker XLPrice: $239.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extremely durable
- Portable
- Great for wall riding and kicker tricks
- Expensive
- Not for beginner skaters
- Not a "one ramp skatepark"
The brand new Kicker XL skateboard ramp from Ramptech is the perfect backyard ramp for intermediate and advanced skaters. The Kicker XL stands at 2 feet tall and is a great ramp for wall riding and virtually any kicker tricks you can come up with. The Ramptech Kicker XL skateboard ramp is coated in a near-indestructible ABS plastic riding surface, which increases traction and durability. The plywood sidewalls and custom ABS plastic top surface all come pre-drilled and ready to install. Additionally, the Kicker XL is easy to move and store with its side wheel system. Just roll it our when you’re ready to skate.
4. FreshPark Professional BMX and Skateboarding Quarter PipePrice: $544.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can combine in multiple configurations with other ramps
- Steel toe piece for an easy approach
- Foldable and portable
- High price
- Not made of traditional metal and wood like other skateramps
- Portable, yet heavy
The Freshpark Professional Quarterpipe skateboard ramp stands 4 feet tall and unlike its competitors, sets up in mere minutes. The Freshpark Quarterpipe connect side-by-side or back-to-back with other Freshpark skateboard ramps to create the ultimate backward skatepark. This skateboard ramp features detachable wheels that make it portable and easy to store. The Freshpark Quarterpipe is constructed with durable and waterproof materials, yet remains foldable, portable, and easy to assemble. The Quarterpipe skateboard ramp comes with a steel transition toe piece that guaranteed a smooth approach. If you’re looking for a skateboard ramp that can combine easily, in multiple configurations, with other ramps the Freshpark Quarterpipe is your best bet.
Find more FreshPark Professional Quarter Pipe information and reviews here.
-
5. Ramptech 2′ Tall x 4′ Wide Spine Skateboard RampPrice: $499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be set up with other ramptech skateboard ramps
- Portable and durable
- Bennefits of a quarterpipe plus spine
- Expensive
- Not for beginners
- Cumbersome
- The Ramptech Spine is one of the most versatile skateboard ramps that Ramptech produces. The Ramptech spine stands 2 feet tall and is coated in a near-indestructible ABS plastic riding surface, which adds traction and durability. Ramptech offers pre-drilled exterior grade black laminated HDO plywood sidewall and an ABS plastic top surface. Unlike plywood ramps, ABS plastic surfaces will never break or splinter. Like other Ramptech skateboard ramps, the Spine is easily portable with its side wheels. Spines give skaters the benefits of a quarterpipe with the endless possibilities that come with a spine ramp. Spend the summer perfecting spine tricks with this versatile piece of skate equipment.
Find more Ramptech Spine Skateboard Ramp information and reviews here.
-
6. Ramptech 3′ Tall x 8′ Wide Outdoor HalfpipePrice: $2,999.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Long lifespan
- Durable outdoor construction
- Great for skaters of all levels
- Complicated assembly
- High price
- Not portable
- The Ramptech 3′ Halfpipe is a one ramp backyard skatepark. Add this mammoth skateboard ramp to your backyard, and you’ll spend hours on each day skating this summer. Standing at 3 feet tall this Ramptech Halfpipe skateboard ramp is the perfect learning tool for young skaters, while still offering tons of fun to older and more experienced skaters. Unlike their competitors, Ramptech doesn’t sell unprotected plywood ramps, they sell ramps constructed with ACQ pressure-treated lumber and plywood, pre-drilled/ countersunk Ramp Armor, and pre-drilled exterior grade black HDO plywood sidewalls. The Ramptech 3′ Halfpipe skateboard ramp has an 8-10 year lifespan, and the Ramp Armor has a 5-year warranty.
Find more Ramptech 3' Tall x 8' Wide Outdoor Halfpipe information and reviews here.
-
7. Mojo Rails Sky RampPrice: $239.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Portable
- Beginner friendly
- Durable
- Assembly required
- High price for a small kicker
- Ramp can slide on the ground
The Mojo Rails Sky Ramp skateboard ramp is a great starter skate ramp for young skaters or the perfect addition to a backyard skatepark missing kicker. The Mojo Rails Sky Ramp skateboard ramp stands approximately one foot tall and is constructed with welded steel with a poser coat finish. The skater surface is a polypropylene surface. This small kicker is great for learning new tricks for young skaters. While some assembly is required, the necessary tools are included. The Mojo Rails Sky Ramp skateboard ramp is a great entry-level ramp that will help new skaters improve without having to venture too far from home.
-
8. FreshPark Professional BMX and Skateboarding Wedge RampPrice: $310.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Foldable and portable
- Weather proof
- Combines with other Freshpark features
- Portable, yet heavy
- Expensive for its size
- Not meant for beginners
The Freshpark Wedge skateboard ramp stands 16 inches tall and is the perfect backyard ramp for kicker tricks. The Freshpark Wedge skateboard ramp features a durable steel frame that is foldable and portable. The skating surface is made of weatherproof urethane/ ABS and requires no treatment. The modular interlocking system allows the skateboard ramp to attach to other Freshpark skateboard ramps and rails. The Freshpark Wedge is a flat angled wedge ramp that is designed for longer distance jumps. Leave the weatherproof Freshpark Wedge out in the driveway, fold it up and store it, or take it with you to your favorite skate spot.
Find more FreshPark Professional Wedge Ramp information and reviews here.
-
9. Freshpark Mini WedgePrice: $180.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Foldable and Portable
- Great for learning new tricks
- Durable construction
- Can slide out of place
- Meant for new skaters
- too small to combine with other skateboard ramps
The Freshpark Mini Wedge is a foldable, portable, and durable skateboard ramp that is well suited for young, new skaters. While the Freshpark Mini Wedge is the perfect height for new skaters, there’s plenty of fun to be had on it for skaters of all levels. The Freshpak Mini Wedge is unrivaled in portability. The foldable legs act as a convenient carrying handle, so you can take the Freshpark Mini Wedge with you to your favorite skate spot. Made out of a durable steel frame with a weatherproof coating, the Mini Wedge skateboard ramp will stand the test of time.
Find more Freshpark Mini Wedge information and reviews here.
-
10. scooter Skate Board Ramp Extreme Sport Fly Box Park Bike BMX RC Car Trick JumpPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for learning
- Ramps can be used independently or linked together
- Affordable
- Meant for kids
- Not as stable as other skateboard ramps
- Not as durable as other skateboard ramps
The Extreme Sports Fly Box is made specifically for young skaters to experiment with and improve their skating in the convenience of their back yard or favorite skate spot. This skateboard ramp consists of two durable launch ramps linked by a tabletop connector. The ramps can be used on their own or attached to the tabletop connector as one skateboard ramp. The Extreme Sports Flybox skateboard ramp features a textured, slip-resistant surface, non-slip rubber feet, and is easily assembled. If you’re looking for an affordable addition to your backyard that your younger skater is sure to love, look no further than the Extreme Sports Fly Box.
Find more Extreme Sport Fly Box information and reviews here.
-
11. Landwave 4-Sided Pyramid Skateboard Kit with 4 Ramps and 1-DeckPrice: $219.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Portable/ no assembly
- Great for learning
- Designed for kids
- Not as durable as other skateboard ramps
- Not as sturdy as other skateboard ramps.
The Landwave 4 Sided Pyramid skateboard ramp is the ultimate learning tool and the perfect addition to any young skater’s backyard skatepark. Each ramp can be used independently, or combine them into a four-sided skateboard ramp. The Landwave 4 Sided Pyramid skateboard ramp is designed for young skaters to progress in their abilities and learn how to properly navigate going up and down and ramp. The no-tools required easy assembly makes these ramps convenient to use at home or at your favorite skate spot. If you’ve got a young skater at home who wants to learn how to take on skateboard ramps, the Landwave 4 Sided Pyramid skateboard ramp is a great buy.
Find more Landwave 4-Sided Pyramid Skateboard Kit information and reviews here.
-
12. Landwave Skateboard Ramp 2-PackPrice: $97.38Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Portable
- Great for learning
- Meant for kids
- Not as durable as other skateboard ramps
- Not as stable as other skateboard ramps
- The Landwave Skateboard Ramp 2 Pack is designed for young skaters who are still learning. These entry-level skateboard ramps can be used independently or linked together with other Landwave Skateboard ramps. No tools are required to assemble these ramps, just set them up and skate! Use the Landwave Skateboard Ramp 2 Pack in your backyard or take them to your favorite skatepark. These mini, plastic kickers are great for young skaters to familiarize themselves with skateboard ramps and master new tricks. If you’ve got a young skater at home, consider the Landwave Skateboard Ramp 2 Pack as an affordable addition to your backyard skatepark.
Find more Landwave Skateboard Ramp 2-Pack information and reviews here.
-
13. Graw Jump Ramps G35 for Skateboard, BMX and More – 14″ High Wood Launch RampPrice: $166.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Small and portable
- Natural plywood adds pop to each jump
- Affordable
- Not meant for beginners
- Not as sturdy as other kickers
- Cannot combine with other skateboard ramps
The Graw Jump Ramps G35 skateboard ramp is the ultimate portable kicker. Crafted out of curved plywood, the Graw skateboard ramps feel elastic and offer additional pop and flexibility for higher jumps. The Graw Jump Ramps G35 skateboard ramp is compact enough to be easily transported but boasts a durable design. Graw Jup Ramps come in two different sizes and three different models for skaters of all ages and abilities. The G35 skateboard ramp was designed with more experienced riders in mind. Standing at 14 inches tall, the G35 skateboard ramp is the perfect size kicker to take with you on the go.
-
14. OC Ramps Halfpipe Ramp- 8ft WidePrice: $2,499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One ramp skatepark
- High quality lumber
- Great for all levels
- Complicated assembly
- High Price
- Plywoood will eventually splinter
Take the skatepark home to your backyard with the OC Ramps Halfpipe skateboard ramp. This 8-foot wide skateboard is the ultimate one ramp skatepark for your backyard. The OC Ramps Halfpipe is made from high-class exterior lumber and plywood with galvanized metal parts to prevent rusting. The OC Halfpipe Skateboard ramp is great for experienced and beginner skaters alike. A backyard mini-ramp, like the OC Ramps Halfpipe, is a building block in skate progression. If you’re looking for a one purchase, one ramp backyard skatepark that is suited for skaters of all abilities, check out the OC Ramps Halfpipe skateboard ramp.
Find more OC Ramps Halfpipe Ramp information and reviews here.
-
15. FreshPark Double Launch Grind BoxPrice: $854.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable construction
- Great for all levels
- Link with other Freshpark skateboard ramps
- High price
- Cumbersome
- Heavy parts
The Fresh Park Double Launch Grind Box skateboard ramp is a great skateboard ramp for skaters of all levels. The Freshpark Double Launch Grind Box skateboard ramp comes with 2 launch ramps that can be used independently or linked with the Fun Box. The Fun Box has adjustable legs that can be set to 16″ or 18″. The Launch Ramps stand at 18″ high and when combined with the Fun Box, it creates a skateboard ramp that is ideal for learning new tricks and familiarizing oneself with skating on ramps. If you’re looking for an entry-level ramp to add to your backyard skatepark that is both durable and portable, consider the Fresh Park Double Launch Grind Box skateboard ramp.
Find more FreshPark Double Launch information and reviews here.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.