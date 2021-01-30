15 Best Skateboard Ramps For Sale

The Fresh Park Double Launch Grind Box skateboard ramp is a great skateboard ramp for skaters of all levels. The Freshpark Double Launch Grind Box skateboard ramp comes with 2 launch ramps that can be used independently or linked with the Fun Box. The Fun Box has adjustable legs that can be set to 16″ or 18″. The Launch Ramps stand at 18″ high and when combined with the Fun Box, it creates a skateboard ramp that is ideal for learning new tricks and familiarizing oneself with skating on ramps. If you’re looking for an entry-level ramp to add to your backyard skatepark that is both durable and portable, consider the Fresh Park Double Launch Grind Box skateboard ramp.