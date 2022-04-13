Soccer Fans Will Have The Chance To Have ‘Sleepover Of A Lifetime’ In Dream Suite

Many dreamed of being able to wake up in the stadium of their favorite team. In the case of Manchester United, they are going to be able to offer this opportunity to a fan in a promotion they have done together with the Marriott hotel chain.

Match days at Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United, are always full of fanfare, a tradition for Red Devils fans. Working alongside Marriott Bonvoy, United is doing something that has never been done in the stadium’s 112-year history and in sports venues around the world.

On Monday, United and the international hotel brand announced a unique partnership that will give fans the chance to win the first-ever overnight stay at Old Trafford. On game day, one lucky fan and guest will have the opportunity to wake up in the Theater of Dreams from the comfort of a converted Marriott Hotels guest room suite overlooking the historic field. The room is meticulously decked out in signature Marriott décor, but also spread with United’s crest, colors and more.

Old Trafford Gets Ready For One Lucky Fan

“Bringing our flagship brand, Marriott hotels, to Old Trafford is just one of the ways we are bringing to life the extraordinary Marriott Bonvoy portfolio through our collaboration with Manchester United, one of the world’s most popular sports teams. said Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President. President, Brand, Loyalty & Portfolio Marketing, Marriott International said in a statement. “We are delighted to create this hospitality experience at this iconic venue, providing a unique opportunity for fans to wake up in the home of Manchester United on matchday morning.”









Marriott Bonvoy's Suite of Dreams at Old Trafford | Manchester United Marriott Bonvoy is offering Manchester United fans the chance to win the first-ever overnight stay at Old Trafford. The lucky winner and a guest will wake up in the legendary football stadium on match day from the comfort of a suite transformed into a Marriott Hotels guest room overlooking the pitch. Competition period is open… 2022-04-05T13:12:58Z

Until when does the promotion run?

Heavy was present in Manchester for the official presentation of this campaign.

We also had the opportunity to speak on multiple occasions with former United defender Wes Brown, who is one of the ambassadors for the team and works closely with Marriott Bonvoy on their promotions. There, Wes spoke extensively about his story and how he is working alongside Marriott and the club that he loved since his childhood.









The Normal Juan: Talking with Wes Brown Wes Brown spoke about his life and certain things as a footballer in addition to the promotion with Marriott Bonvoy [CTA 1] Make sure you like, subscribe and share this video. Also make sure that you are following me on social media Instagram/Twitter (juang_arango) Facebook (juangarango) 2022-04-13T05:01:52Z

The first “Suite of Dreams” will take place before United’s clash on May 15th against Premier League rivals Chelsea. Additional benefits that the winner of the global draw will win include watching the team train, a behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium, the chance to meet club legends, matchday tickets as well as the top-notch hospitality offered from the hosts.

Three years into this association, the Suite of Dreams is an update on a similar concept that Marriott and United unveiled in 2019. Aptly titled Seat of Dreams, a fan and guest enjoy a memorable moment sitting in a specially designated seat at Old Trafford. Before, during and after select United home games, guests enjoy unlimited food and drinks and the opportunity to interact with retired United legends.

Visit ManUtd.com/SuiteofDreams to learn more about Suite of Dreams and have a shot to meet the likes of Wes Brown, Rio Ferdinand and more before April 15.

Manchester United’s Present

The squad led on an interim basis by German coach Ralf Rangnick seeks to get back into the fight for European positions when he faces a Norwich that finds itself in the middle of a relegation race.

For United fans who live in the United States, the team will have an event in the city of Miami to watch the game and also be with figures from the past such as Diego Forlán and Andy Cole.

The “I Love United” event will be held in Wynwood from 8-1 pm at the Oasis Wynwood, located at 2335 N Miami Avenue.

