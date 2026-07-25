Standard de Liège vs Juventus Match Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Royal Standard de Liège hosted Juventus FC in a pre-season club friendly at Stade Maurice Dufrasne, also known as Stade de Sclessin, in Liège, Belgium. The Standard de Liège vs Juventus encounter served as another important test for both teams as they continued preparations for the 2026–27 campaign. Kickoff was scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CEST on Saturday, July 25, with supporters eager to see how both sides progressed ahead of the new season.

Standard de Liège vs Juventus Match Preview

The Standard de Liège vs Juventus clash marked Juventus’ second pre-season outing under new manager Luciano Spalletti. The Italian giants entered the match after playing out a goalless draw against FC Basel in their opening summer friendly, with Spalletti continuing to evaluate his squad and tactical setup.

For Standard de Liège, the fixture offered the opportunity to test themselves against one of Europe’s most successful clubs. Playing in front of their home supporters at Stade Maurice Dufrasne, the Belgian side aimed to build confidence before the start of the domestic season.

Team News and Broadcast Information

Juventus used the friendly to give valuable minutes to established stars and younger players competing for places in the squad. Spalletti was expected to rotate his lineup throughout the evening as preparations for the competitive campaign continued.

Fans around the world were able to watch the match free through Juventus’ official website and mobile app after registering an account. In Italy, the game was broadcast live on Sky Sport Italia and streamed on NOW TV for subscribers.

With both clubs focused on improving fitness and match sharpness, the Standard de Liège vs Juventus meeting provided another valuable step in their respective pre-season preparations.