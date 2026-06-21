Tunisia vs Japan Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Tunisia national football team faced the Japan national football team in a historic Group F clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The game took place at Monterrey Stadium in Mexico and carried major importance for both teams after contrasting results in their opening fixtures.

Japan entered the match with confidence after earning a dramatic draw against the Netherlands, while Tunisia arrived under pressure following a record defeat to Sweden. The significance of Tunisia vs Japan extended beyond the standings, as both nations looked to strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout stage.

Tunisia vs Japan Match Context

Japan began the tournament with a hard-fought 2–2 draw against the Netherlands national football team. The Samurai Blue rescued a point thanks to a late equalizer from Daichi Kamada, giving them momentum heading into their second group-stage match.

Tunisia experienced a much different start. A 5–1 loss to the Sweden national football team became the heaviest World Cup defeat in the country’s history. The result led to coach Sabri Lamouchi’s departure, with Hervé Renard taking charge ahead of this crucial fixture.

Historically, Japan held the advantage in the matchup. The two nations met during the 2002 FIFA World Cup, where Japan recorded a 2–0 victory. Japan also won its most recent meeting in 2023.

Team News and Key Players

Japan entered the match without Takefusa Kubo, who was ruled out through injury, while Wataru Endo also remained unavailable.

Tunisia reported no new injury concerns, but Renard was expected to make tactical adjustments after the opening defeat. The focus was likely to be on defensive stability as Tunisia sought its first points of the tournament.

With Group F still wide open, Tunisia vs Japan represented a key opportunity for both teams to improve their position in the race for the knockout rounds.