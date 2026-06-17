Who Could Miss Portugal vs DR Congo? Latest Injury News and Fitness Updates

Portugal and DR Congo enter their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K opener with important fitness concerns that could influence the match in Houston. Both teams have been forced to make adjustments after suffering defensive setbacks in the final days before kickoff.

The biggest blow comes for Portugal, which will be without one of its most experienced defenders, while DR Congo has also lost a key player for the tournament. As Portugal vs DR Congo approaches, managers Roberto Martínez and Sébastien Desabre must rely on squad depth to overcome these challenges.

The latest injury news has created new questions around team selection and tactics. With crucial Group K points at stake, the Portugal vs DR Congo clash could be shaped by which side adapts best to the absence of its players.

Portugal vs DR Congo Injury News: Rúben Dias Ruled Out

The biggest injury concern in the Portugal vs DR Congo match involves defender Rúben Dias. Portugal manager Roberto Martínez confirmed that the Manchester City center-back will miss the Group K opener because of injury. Dias had already trained separately from the main squad before the match, raising concerns about his availability.

His absence leaves Portugal without one of its defensive leaders. The experienced defender has been a key figure in Portugal’s backline for several years, and replacing him will require tactical adjustments. Tomás Araújo and Renato Veiga are among the players who could help fill the gap alongside Gonçalo Inácio.

Portugal received much better news in the attack. Cristiano Ronaldo is fully fit and available for selection as he prepares for his sixth FIFA World Cup appearance. Martínez has continued to praise Ronaldo’s influence and importance to the squad ahead of the opening match. Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leão, João Neves, and Vitinha are also available as Portugal aims for a strong start in Group K.

Portugal vs DR Congo Injury News: Rocky Bushiri Suffers Major Setback

DR Congo has also been hit by a significant injury problem before the Portugal vs DR Congo encounter. Defender Rocky Bushiri has been ruled out after suffering a serious Achilles injury during preparations for the tournament.

The loss is a major setback for head coach Sébastien Desabre, who had planned to use Bushiri in his defensive unit. In response, the DR Congo made a late squad adjustment, bringing in additional cover to strengthen the team.

Despite Bushiri’s absence, DR Congo still has experienced defenders available. Chancel Mbemba, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Axel Tuanzebe are all fit and expected to play important roles against Portugal. Their presence gives the Leopards valuable experience as they return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1974.

Portugal vs DR Congo Injury News: Key Fitness Updates Before Kickoff

While both teams have suffered defensive losses, several important players have passed fitness checks ahead of the Portugal vs DR Congo match.

For Portugal, Ronaldo remains fully available and is expected to lead the attack. The team also enters the match with one of the tournament’s strongest midfields, featuring Fernandes, Vitinha, and João Neves. Their ability to control possession could reduce the pressure on Portugal’s reshaped defense.

DR Congo has positive news in midfield as Samuel Moutoussamy is available after late fitness concerns. His presence will help support attacking threats Yoane Wissa and Cédric Bakambu, who are expected to lead the counterattacking approach.

The latest Portugal vs DR Congo injury news leaves both teams with important defensive questions. Portugal must cope without Dias, while DR Congo faces life without Bushiri. Those absences could play a major role in determining the outcome of one of the most anticipated Group K matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026.