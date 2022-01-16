Spanish FA Makes Decision On Suspended Copa Del Rey Match

The Copa Del Rey had one of the most intriguing matchups this weekend when Sevilla and Real Betis faced off. As the Seville Derby tends to be, it offers lots of emotion and quality. Unfortunately, emotions do go overboard and the ugly side of that rivalry does emerge every once in a while.

This was the case this weekend when Betis fans launched a pole onto the pitch, striking Sevilla man Joán Jordan.

Because of this matter, the Spanish FA (RFEF) decided to have the match suspended in order to deal with the situation. Early Sunday morning, the entity published a decision about what they looked to do in order to complete the match.

They decided that due to the calendar restrictions, of which includes the next round of play, there is a need to be able to finish this match “as soon as possible”. This is why the match will be played behind closed doors on Sunday at 4pm (local) at the Estadio Benito Villamarín. This is also in an effort to avoid any conflicting schedules with the Spanish Supercup.





Betis and Sevilla match abandoned, fan throws object onto pitch | Copa del Rey Highlights | ESPN FC Real Betis and Sevilla match was abandoned in the 40th minute after Joan Jordan was hit by an object thrown by a fan in the stands following a spectacular goal from Nabil Fekir. 2022-01-15T23:07:09Z

Sevilla’s Official Statement

Sevilla issued an official statement in the early hours of this Sunday about the state of Joan Jordán, for which it asks for “the maximum respect” after the accusations of some Betis players that he could have faked his dizziness after receiving the impact of a pole. The footballer suffers from “cranioencephalic trauma”, according to the official medical report of the Nervionenses and will be ordered to maintain observation at home for 24 hours.

It is the usual medical protocol in case of impacts to the head. Sevilla also condemned “all acts of violence in football”, before finishing off his note by recalling that “Joan Jordán is an upright professional and an exemplary person”.

The full statement from Sevilla begins talking about the “condemnation of the violent act that Joan Jordán has suffered today, an unacceptable act in the world of sport”, after an act “committed by an individual who does not represent the fans of Real Betis Balompié nor to the way of living football in our city”, he adds.

The full text that follows that title refers to the footballer’s condition, the medical report, the request for respect and the condemnation of violence in sport.

Sevilla FC wants to transfer all its love to Joan Jordán, who fortunately, and without a doubt that is the only important thing, is at home, after being hit by an object thrown from the local stands during the derby. Joan left Benito Villamarín sensibly dazed and was taken to hospital, where he was examined and a series of tests were carried out according to protocol due to the concussion. The final diagnosis is traumatic brain injury and the player will remain under home observation until he spends a minimum period of 24 hours without alarming symptoms. Sevilla FC condemns the violent act suffered by Joan Jordán today, an unacceptable act in the world of sport committed by an individual who, of course, does not represent the Real Betis fans or the way of living football in Our city. Likewise, the club demands the greatest respect for the figure of Joan Jordán, an upright professional and an exemplary person who has suffered a cowardly attack.

