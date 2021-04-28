11 Best Sunday Golf Bags for any Golfer

Sunday golf bags are ideal for those players who only carry a few clubs when on the course or the driving range. Thanks to the smaller size and lighter weight compared to golf bags designed to carry a full set of clubs, Sunday golf bags hold less accessories and don’t usually have pockets for apparel or shoes.
There are a few kinds of Sunday bags, including pencil shape style, those with stand legs, those without stand legs, and the traditional bags that resemble large duffle bags. And if you keep reading below, you’ll see our recommendations for the top Sunday golf bags available right now. Each of the aforementioned styles are on the list, so take a look and see which is the best fit for you.
1. Jef World of Golf Sunday Golf Bag
Cons:
- Easy accessible storage to clubs, golf balls, water bottle, and a glove
- Legs are strong with a sturdy base and can stand on all terrains
- Weighing only 2 pounds, it's ideal for walking the course, travelling, and bringing to the driving range
- Some users felt the adjustable strap wasn't very effective
- Description says it can hold 8 clubs, though many users said it's better suited to hold less
- Some users felt it wasn't durably made
The Jef World of Golf Sunday Pitch and Putt Bag is lightweight (2 pounds) and provides easy access to your equipment, including golf clubs, balls, water bottle, and glove.
The bag can hold up to 8 clubs and 10 golf balls. It has a sturdy base with stand legs as well as an adjustable shoulder strap. There is also a comfortable hand grip for easy carrying.
It has a 4.25-inch diameter top and it measures 31 inches in length.
Find more Jef World of Golf Sunday Golf Bag information and reviews here.
2. Titleist Sunday Carry Golf Bag
Cons:
- Plenty of storage space, with 4 total pockets, including 1 full-length apparel compartment
- Users have said despite the compact size, they could fit over 10 clubs
- Double strap carrying system makes it easy to walk the course
- It's a bit on the pricey side
- It doesn't have stand legs
- Some users felt it needed some extra padding in the lower back area
This Titleist Sunday Carry Golf Bag is popular for its ability to hold a high number of clubs while also providing plenty of storage, including a full-length apparel pocket and a water bottle holder.
Durably made, the bag features a double-strap carrying system and weighs just 2.1 pounds, so it’s ideal for walking the course.
The bag measures just under 38 inches in length with a base and top of approximately 14 inches by 11.5 inches.
If you’re looking for something a little bigger, check out our picks for the best golf bags for walking. They’re still very lightweight but offer more storage.
Find more Titleist Sunday Carry Golf Bag information and reviews here.
3. Orlimar Sunday Golf Bag
Cons:
- Exterior bungie cord is designed to hold a water bottle
- There is a two-way top that can hold up to 7 clubs comfortably
- Lightweight (1.9 pounds) and retractable legs are ideal for walking the course or for the range
- There is only 1 storage pocket
- While it comes with a strap, some users felt it wasn't very effective and a bit uncomfortable
- Some users felt the material wasn't very durable
Lightweight at just 1.95 pounds, the Orlimar Sunday Golf Bag is ideal for walking the course (Executive courses, of course), hitting the range, and as an easy travel bag.
Available in over 10 colors and patterns, the can hold up to 7 clubs comfortably in its two-way top. There is an ergonomic grab handle and it also comes with a shoulder strap.
Other features include durable stand legs, a exterior bungie cord to hold a bottle of water, and an accessory pocket that can hold golf balls, tees, and more. The bag is 33 inches in length with a base of 8 inches by 5 inches.
Find more Orlimar Sunday Golf Bag information and reviews here.
4. ProActive Sports Sunday Golf Bag
Cons:
- 3 total pockets, including a mesh bottle pocket and 2 zippered storage spots
- Reinforced bottom and retractable legs ensure the bag has a sturdy base on any terrain
- You can carry the bag by using the padded shoulder strap or the ergonomic grip handle
- Some users weren't happy with the strap's effectiveness
- While the description says it holds 7 clubs, some users felt it was too small for that amount
- Some users felt the material was a bit thin
When it comes to Sunday golf bags with plenty of storage, look no further than the ProActive Sports Bag, as it boasts three total pockets, including an exterior mesh compartment for a water bottle and two zippered areas for accessories and valuables.
The bag has a reinforced base with retractable legs as well as a comfortable padded shoulder strap and easy-to-grab handle, if you prefer to carry it that way.
Weighing about 2 pounds and measuring 31.5 inches, the bag is ideal for walking Par 3 courses and the driving range.
Are you a fan of walking the course but not of carrying your bag around? If so, then take a look at our picks for the top Bag Boy golf push carts and keep your energy focused on your swing.
Find more ProActive Sports Sunday Golf Bag information and reviews here.
5. Longchao Lightweight Golf Bag
Cons:
- Lots of storage, including umbrella holder, exterior space for tees, and accessory pockets
- The legs and bottom are non-slip and anti-wear for excellent balance and durability
- The bag includes a cart strap loop so it attaches to push, pull, and gas carts
- A bit on the pricey side
- This model might be a bit larger than others on the list
- Some users felt there was some difficulty attaching the rain hood (button snap)
While slightly bigger than other Sunday golf bags, the Longchao Lightweight Stand Bag has plenty of storage space and can hold up to 10 clubs comfortably.
The bag has zippered pockets for golf balls and other accessories as well as an umbrella holder and an exterior tee holder. The retractable legs form a sturdy base and the bottom is non-slip and anti-wear. There is a padded shoulder strap for comfort while walking, an easy-grab handle, and a cart strap loop.
The bag measures 34.3 inches in length with a 5.7-inch diameter two-way top. Another cool feature is the included water-resistant rain hood.
Check out the Longchao Sunday Golf Bag for an even more compact model.
Find more Longchao Sunday Golf Bag information and reviews here.
6. Ram Sunday Pitch & Putt Golf Bag
Cons:
- Automatic retractable legs are non-slip and provide a sturdy base on all terrains
- Easy to reach handle is ergonomic and comfortable and ideal for walking the course
- Two-way top has two dividers to keep your clubs organized
- Not a lot of storage
- Some users felt it didn't hold the 8 clubs the description said
- Some users felt the adjustable strap was located in an awkward position
The Ram Pitch & Putt Sunday Golf Bag boasts a 4.5-inch two-way top with two dividers which help your golf clubs stay organized. Ram says the bag can hold between 6 and 8 clubs.
The bag, which is made of nylon, has a padded shoulder strap and a comfortable ergonomic carry/grab handle. Other features include non-slip retractable legs, a corded water bottle holder, and a zippered accessory pocket.
It measures 33.5 inches in length and weighs approximately 3 pounds.
Find more Ram Sunday Pitch & Putt Golf Bag information and reviews here.
7. CaddyDaddy Ranger Sunday Golf Bag
Cons:
- Ideal bag for travelling as it comes with a padded top for club protection
- Has 3 zippered pockets (lockable) and a towel ring
- Made of very durable 1680 Denier fabric
- There are no retractable stand legs
- The padded top doesn't completely detach
- Might not be the most user-friendly bag on the course, but great for travel
Sunday golf bags are ideal for travel as they’re compact and don’t take up much space and the CaddyDaddy Ranger Bag is just that and more.
What sets the Ranger bag apart from others on this list is the padded top feature for maximum club protection which is especially handy when flying. It’s got three zippered pockets that can be locked as well as a towel ring. Other features include a padded shoulder strap and a easy grip rubber handle.
Durably made of 1680 Denier fabric, the bag 5-inch top that can hold up to 9 clubs and a molded base. It measures 51 inches long and weighs 3.5 pounds.
Have a bigger golf bag? Then check out our recommendations for the top golf travel bags, all of which offer maximum protection.
Find more CaddyDaddy Ranger Sunday Golf Bag information and reviews here.
8. A99 Golf C9II Sunday/Range Bag
Cons:
- Has a removable rain hood to keep clubs dry and protected
- Made of durable 600 Denier nylon with waterproof PVC backing
- There's a removable padded shoulder strap and stand legs
- Some users felt the pockets were rather small
- Some users felt shorter putters were difficult to get out of the bag
- There is no specific water bottle holder
Made of strong 600 Denier nylon, the A99 Golf Sunday Bag features water-resistant materials and a detachable rain hood top, designed to keep your clubs dry and protected.
The bag has a 5-inch two-top divider and can fit up to 7 clubs. As for storage, there’s one accessory in addition to another mesh pocket. It has a removable padded strap and sturdy stand legs to make walking the course a breeze.
It has a 33-inch solid cylinder tube body that goes to 50 inches when the top is attached.
Looking for a new club to hit off the tee? Then take a look at our recommendations for the most forgiving drivers.
Find more A99 Golf C9II Sunday/Range Bag information and reviews here.
9. Tourbon Sunday Carry Golf Bag
Cons:
- Made of high quality canvas and leather for a classic look
- The thick padded lining and bottom are designed to keep your clubs protected
- The bag can fold up for compact storage when not in use
- A bit on the pricey side
- It doesn't have stand legs
- Some users felt the strap wasn't very effective or user-friendly
If you want your Sunday golf bags to show off classic looks, the Tourbon Travel Case Bag is made of high quality canvas and leather with stylish brown accents.
Some of the bag’s top features include a leather bottom with metal studs, an adjustasble and detachable shoulder strap, an easy carry handle, thick interior padding for extra club protection, an exterior 5 tee holder, and a zippered accessory pocket.
The bag, which measures about 35 inches in length and weighs under 2 pounds, can fold up for compact storage when not in use.
Drivers and fairway woods can take up a lot of space, especially in the smaller Sunday golf bags. Cut down on used space by using driving irons instead of oversized-headed drivers and woods.
Find more Tourbon Sunday Carry Golf Bag information and reviews here.
10. Craftsman Golf Sunday Bag
Cons:
- Very compact and lightweight, the bag can hold up to 8 clubs and is easy to carry
- Can hold up to 8 clubs as well as golf balls, tees, valuables, and other accessories
- When not in use, it can be folded up and stored compactly
- There are no stand legs
- Not ideal for use with a push, pull, or gas cart
- Club shafts might bang into each other when walking
The Craftsman Golf Sunday Bag is extremely lightweight at just over 1 pound yet can hold up to 8 clubs comfortably.
The bag has a large accessory compartment as well as spots for your range finder, mobile device, and other valuables. It’s got an adjustable padded shoulder strap and a comfortable carry handle, making a breeze to walk the course or hit the driving range.
The bag, which measures 50 inches long and 13 inches wide at the top, can fold up easily for compact storage when not in use.
New to the game? If so, check out our picks for the top golf club sets for beginners, which usually come with everything you need, including a driver, woods, irons, wedges, putter, and a bag.
Find more Craftsman Golf Sunday Bag information and reviews here.
11. Mytag Spider Sunday Golf Bag
Cons:
- Generously sized, it can hold up to 13 golf clubs (depending on size, grip size, club type)
- Made of waterproof and scratch-resistant materials for added durability
- New adjustable padded shoulder strap and ergonomic handle make for easy carrying
- It doesn't have any stand legs
- Adding too many clubs might cause the club shafts to knock into each other
- The "Spider" case design might not be to everyone's taste
A cool embroidered “Spider” design really make the Mytag Sunday Golf Bag, whether you’re on the course or at the driving range. But this bag offers way more than a sleek look.
Large enough to fit nearly a whole set of clubs (depending how snug you want them to be), the bag is made of waterproof and scratch-resistant materials. There are zippered pockets with enough room to hold golf balls, tees, divot tools, a water bottle, and more.
Measuring nearly 50 inches long and 12 inches at the top and 7 inches at the bottom, the bag has an adjustable padded shoulder strap and a comfortable grip handle to make for simple carrying.
Find more Mytag Spider Sunday Golf Bag information and reviews here.
What are the Best Sunday Golf Bags Under $50?
When it comes to performance, price, and popularity, the Orlimar Pitch & Putt and the Jef World of Golf Pitch & Putt are arguably the top two Sunday golf bags under $50.
Both have very common features. Each have rectractable stand legs, shoulder carrying straps, ergonomic carry handles, pockets for accessories, and weigh in the neighborhood of two pounds.
Jef World of Golf says their bag can hold up to 8 clubs, while Orlimar says up to 6 or 7. But this all depends what clubs you're planning on packing and other factors such as grip size and if your clubs have headcovers. And also how crammed do you want your clubs to be.
Either way, both are extremely lightweight, compact, and practical. They'll make for an easy walk on the golf course or for a more manageable bag to bring to the driving range.
Also See:
TaylorMade SIM2 Drivers: New for 2021
