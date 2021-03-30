Buccaneers Add New Opponent With 17th Game for 2021

Tom Brady will see a familiar opponent as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers add another team to its schedule amid the NFL moving to a 17-game season for 2021.

The Bucs will play the Indianapolis Colts on the road this fall in Week 18 per Buccaneers.com. The NFL announced the move to 17 games on Tuesday per Buccaneers.com’s Scott Smith.

With the NFL adding a 17th game in 2021, we will play the Colts on the road. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 30, 2021

Brady has seen the Colts many times in his career during his tenure in New England, which the Bucs also face in 2021. The Bucs quarterback has an 11-3 record against the Colts. Tampa last played the Colts in 2015, a 25-12 loss at Lucas Oil Field, during former Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston’s rookie season.

Indianapolis has a playoff-caliber team, going 11-5 in 2020 before being bounced by Buffalo in the AFC Wild Card round. Former MVP candidate Carson Wentz will take the helm at quarterback for the Colts after Phillip Rivers retired following the 2020 season.

Brady and Wentz were on opposing sides in Super Bowl LII, though Wentz sat out with a torn ACL, when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Patriots — Brady’s last Super Bowl loss.