Buccaneers: Mike Evans Hits Major Career Milestone

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to feel much better after their 14-point win over Carolina than they did last week after the Saints game. Tampa

won its home opener by a score of 31-17 in a contest that was never really close.

Mike Evans had a big day, connecting with Tom Brady for seven catches (10 targets) for 104 yards and a touchdown.

“We just took what the defense gave us this week,” Evans said (via the Tampa Bay Tribune). “There wasn’t a lot of double teams this week, a lot of zone, and Tom was just picking it apart.”

Evans had a poor showing in Week 1, an event fueled by a hamstring injury and coverage from Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. The bounceback from Evans’ down Week 1 was expected, as I wrote in the last week’s Fantasy Trade Talk.

Head coach Bruce Arians said coming into the game that he wanted to get Evans more looks. After the contest, Arians applauded Brady looking Evans’ way.

“We’ve got to do that every week,” Arians said. “We can’t ever let Mike just sit still and be somewhere where everybody can double-cover him. Tom did a great job of finding him, especially deep down the middle.”

Evans’ game on Sunday was his 25th with at least 100 yards receiving. His touchdown was his 50th career score.

Brady’s touchdown to Evans was in only one in the contest. Other highlights from the game include the team’s defense.

Evans Quietly Building Hall-of-Fame Career

Evans has somewhat quietly been one of the most dominant receivers since he came into the league in 2014.

The former No. 7 overall pick has gained 1,000 in each of his first six seasons, something only Randy Moss has done, as Football Outsiders highlights in their 2020 version of the almanac. Seven-straight would be the record.

Evans’ production in 2020 will surely be tied to Brady’s. The future Hall-of-Fame quarterback is in uncharted waters, leading a team at 43-years-old, though the two looked in-sync on Sunday.

Evans’ Post-Game Outfit Causes Stir

Evans made some headlines with a hilarious post game shirt. The shirt appears to say: “I Love My Wife.”

Look closer to see it read “I love it when my wife lets me play video games.”

Mike Evans wearing what looks like an "I LOVE MY WIFE" shirt. …on second look it actually reads: "I LOVE it when MY WIFE lets me play video games." This guy. pic.twitter.com/UIr7Go6LWr — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) September 20, 2020

Buccaneers Will Get Chris Godwin Back in Week 3

Godwin took a big hit from Saints safety D.J. Swearinger against the Saints last week. The play resulted in a penalty but Godwin showed no signs of a concussion then or in the days after the contest.

Godwin didn’t practice last Wednesday and Thursday. He did participate in practice last Friday, though he underwent testing on Saturday and team doctors didn’t clear him to play.

Coach Bruce Arians announced that Godwin is “ready to go” in regard to his availability against the Broncos in Week 3. The former Penn Stater led the Bucs in targets with seven during Brady’s debut in Week 1.

Buccaneers Upcoming Schedule

Week 3 – Denver Broncos

Week 4 – Los Angeles Chargers

Week 5 – Chicago Bears

Week 6 – Green Bay Packers

Week 7 – Oakland Raiders

Week 8 – New York Giants

Week 9 – New Orleans Saints

Week 10 – Carolina Panthers

Week 11 – Los Angeles Rams

Week 12 – Kansas City Chiefs

Week 13 – BYE

Week 14 – Minnesota Vikings

Week 15 – Atlanta Falcons

Week 16 – Detroit Lions

Week 17 – Atlanta Falcons