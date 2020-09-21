Christian McCaffrey Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks: Report

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey suffered an ankle injury against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The running back had an MRI on his ankle on Monday and there’s concern about him playing on it. He’s expected to miss “multiple weeks.”

Panthers’ RB Christian McCaffrey is expected to be sidelined “multiple weeks” with the ankle injury he suffered Sunday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2020

There was a report that McCaffrey would be alright after leaving the Bucs’ game. One source told Pro Football Talk that McCaffrey insisted he was “fine” after the game. While he may have felt that or have been optimistic about himself, it’s clear that the best course of action is to be cautious with the running back.

What’s Next for the Panthers?

McCaffrey had 22 touches for 88 yards before leaving the contest against the Buccaneers, adding two touchdowns. Replacing him will be no easy feat.

Veteran running back Mike Davis will get first crack at it. He rushed only one time on Sunday, netting one yard. He had eight catches out of the backfield for 74 yards in addition. Davis has averaged 3.6 yards per carry across his time with the 49ers, Seahawks, Bears and Panthers.

Behind Davis is the unproven Trenton Cannon, who was a sixth-round pick by the Jets back in 2018. Cannon has some speed but he’s failed to make an impact during his two-plus seasons in the league, averaging 3.0 yards per carry on 38 career rushes.

Should the Panthers Sign a Free Agent?

It wouldn’t be surprising if the team brought in a free agent running back. Perhaps Devonta Freeman. He recently worked out with the Eagles. He was linked to the Bears prior to the season when David Montogomery injured his leg.

The market for Freeman could be intense. The Giants lost Saquon Barkley to an ACL injury and could be a suitor. The 49ers lost two running backs on Sunday, watching Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman each sustain injuries.