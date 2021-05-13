Bucs Insider Reveals Primetime Games for 2021: Report

Good thing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers solved their primetime performance issues last season, culminating in a Super Bowl LV victory. The NFL slated the Bucs for another five primetime games this fall, starting with the season opener.

Tampa will open with the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 9 in Week 1 followed by primetime clashes with another four teams according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. The Bucs will play Tom Brady’s old team, the New England Patriots, on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 and then the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. Five weeks later, the Bucs face the New York Giants in Week 11 on Monday Night Football and then the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football in Week 15.

Bucs have five prime-time games in 2021:

— opening Week 1 Thursday vs. Cowboys

— Week 4 Sunday night vs. Patriots

— Week 6 on Thursday at Eagles

— Week 11 on Monday Night Football vs. Giants

— Week 15 Sunday night vs. Saints — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 12, 2021

All of the Bucs primetime games hold scintillating storylines, starting with the Cowboys. It will be Dak Prescott’s first game back from a season-ending knee injury, but he will have to face a Bucs defense that returns all of its starters.

Bucs-Patriots figures to be the NFL’s game of the year for the regular season as Brady will face longtime former head coach Bill Belichick’s squad. Of course, it’s a homecoming for former Patriots Rob Gronkowski, too.

Being that Brady doesn’t forget things as a competitor, facing the Eagles in Week 6 holds extra meaning. Brady’s last Super Bowl loss came against the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Tampa’s return to the Meadowlands against the Giants will be a rematch of a tight Monday Night Football game from last season. The Bucs escaped the upset as safety Antoine Winfield Jr. denied the Giants in the end zone.

The final primetime game of the regular season really has some extra bulletin board material for the Bucs. New Orleans steamrolled the Bucs on Sunday Night Football last season. The Saints will also have a new quarterback, which could be former Bucs No. 1 draft pick Jameis Winston.