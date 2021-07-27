Buccaneers Are a Possible Landing Spot for Superstar QB, Says Insider

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have no plans to replace Tom Brady until the star quarterback officially retires. At some point, Brady will do the unthinkable and hang up his cleats.

Brady proved last season that the Buccaneers have a more than appealing situation for any quarterback with a loaded roster on both offense and defense. It is why CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora sees the Bucs as a possible landing spot for Aaron Rodgers in 2022.

“The Packers are very clear on what Rodgers desires, he will relish being one of the most talked about players in the NFL every week in this ‘Last Dance’ scenario, and then he will go from his MJ moment to his LeBron moment as we all eagerly await ‘The Decision’ in early 2022 with Rodgers steering himself to a new team (and another new contract!) via trade (maybe Tom Brady could loan A-Rod his buddy Jim Gray?)” La Canfora explained. “No trade will be made without more years on the deal, Rodgers can always play the retirement card if need be and the Packers aren’t going to be able to just force him to play for the lowly Texans or something like that.”

The Buccaneers Are an Attractive Situation for Any QB if Brady Decides to Retire in 2022

Brady just signed a contract extension that keeps him in Tampa for the next two seasons. This was done in part to help the Buccaneers create cap space to re-sign their own key free agents. There is always the chance that Brady decides to call it quits after this season.

“Tom Brady continues to send signals that is playing way beyond 2021,” La Canfora explained. “Like, definitely more than one year. But injuries happen and things can change and if Brady moved on a year from now this team would still be built to win right bleeping now with an older coach in Bruce Arians in tow. How about that for a transition – Brady to Rodgers? Again, it would take mitigating circumstances, but if Tampa Bay found itself in need of a QB this would be an obvious fit.”

The Buccaneers drafted Kyle Trask in the second round with the hope that the rookie quarterback could eventually take over the reins when Brady retires. There is no chance that Trask’s presence would prevent Bruce Arians and company from pursuing an elite quarterback if another opportunity presented itself. Yet, Rodgers may be hesitant to join a team like the Bucs that just won a Super Bowl with another quarterback.

Rodgers Is Expected to be Able to Dictate His Future in 2022

Rodgers spent the offseason at odds with the Packers with rumors swirling that the quarterback wanted out of Green Bay. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rodgers and the Packers are on the verge of an agreement that would allow the quarterback to dictate his future after this season.

“If Packers officials sign off on their willingness to trade Rodgers, and the agreement is finalized soon, here’s the biggest concession the reigning MVP will receive: the freedom to decide where he wants to play in 2022,” Schefter explained. “The Packers’ agreement to ‘review’ the situation after the season implies that the team will trade Rodgers if he still feels the way he has about the Packers’ culture and decision-making.”

If Rodgers opts to move on from Green Bay, the quarterback will have plenty of suitors. All indications are Brady intends to play at least the next two seasons, meaning the Bucs will not be the favorites to acquire the quarterback. La Canfora also mentions the Broncos, Dolphins, Steelers, Raiders, Panthers, Washington and Giants as additional possibilities for Rodgers in 2022.