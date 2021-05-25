Antonio Brown Breaks Silence on His Status with the Buccaneers

There was a bit of uncertainty surrounding Antonio Brown’s future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but the receiver has officially re-signed. Brown committed to returning to the Buccaneers in April, but a new deal had yet to be inked, prompting speculation about his future in Tampa.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians revealed that the team was waiting for Brown to pass a physical before they signed the receiver to a new contract. The team announced that Brown has officially re-signed with the team with a short video from Brown.

“Bucs fans it’s official,” Brown said in the video. “I’ve signed, I’m back. Super grateful, extremely excited to put my hand in the pile [and] get back with the guys. I’ll be here early and often. Look forward to seeing you guys soon. One Buc, here we go.”

Brown also shared an Instagram post with photos of himself signing his new deal.

“It’s done I am back let’s Go Bucs! #Boomin #84/7 #CallGod,” Brown noted on Instagram.

The Bucs Were Waiting on Brown to Pass His Physical Before Re-Signing Him to a New Deal

During a recent interview on the Pewter Report podcast, Arians noted that Brown had a knee procedure and needed to pass a physical before officially re-signing. With Brown once again a member of the Buccaneers, the receiver clearly passed his physical.

“He has to pass the physical,” Arians said, per Pro Football Talk. “Hopefully we’ll have a scope on Tuesday, he’s getting his knee cleaned out, and everything will work out fine. It’s just a matter of a physical.”

There was plenty of speculation that Tom Brady was the reason the Bucs added Brown last season. After signing Brown in October, Arians shot down the notion that the legendary quarterback is why the team wanted the receiver.

“I think he’s matured, and I believe in second chances,” Arians said at the time, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “Everybody wants to say that Tom picked him. Tom didn’t have anything to do with it. This was something Jason and I had been talking [about] for a couple weeks, ever since the injuries to our other guys. When the time was right, would we see if we could pull the trigger and fit him in to what we want to get done? And we’ll see. If Antonio does what I think he’s gonna do, I think he’s gonna be fine.”

Arians Described A.B. as a ‘Model Citizen’ with the Bucs

Arians went on to praise Brown describing the receiver as a “model citizen” since joining the Bucs mid-season in 2020. The addition of Brown proved to be key as the receiver caught a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl.

“We wanted AB back,” Arians added. “He was a model citizen the whole time he’s been here. We wanted him back and he’s never had surgery in his life. It’s just a matter of [getting a] physical done. I wanted him back the whole time.”

On the eve of Brown’s signing, the Bucs receiver posted a Ulysses S. Grant quote on Instagram.

“The friend in my adversity I shall always cherish most. I can better trust those who helped relieve the gloom of my dark hours than those who are ready to enjoy with me the sunshine of my prosperity,” the quote read.