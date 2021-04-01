Buccaneers Break Silence on Antonio Brown’s Future

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have kept their promise to bring the band back together for next season with the exception of wide receiver Antonio Brown. With Leonard Fournette signing his recent deal, Brown remains the lone major Bucs free agent who has yet to make a decision on his future. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was asked about the team’s interest in bringing back Brown, and the coach indicated the team is waiting on the receiver’s decision on what appears to be multiple offers from Tampa Bay.

“We’re just going to take our time,” Arians explained during a recent press conference. “You know, there’s offers out there, and we’ll see how it goes.”

After the Super Bowl, Brown indicated his preference would be to return to Tampa to play with Tom Brady. We know the Bucs quarterback would like to have Brown back in a Bucs uniform as Brady has publicly vouched for the receiver on multiple occasions.

“Man I’d love to, I look forward to going through the process, this is a great spot for me and I would love to come back and give it another shot at a two-peat,” Brown noted after the Super Bowl, per CBS Sports. “I would love to be back here next year. It would mean everything to be back. I’m just excited and super grateful.”

Lavonte David on Antonio Brown: ‘I’d Love to Have Everybody Back, A.B. Included’

Heavy had a chance to catch up with Buccaneers star linebacker Lavonte David during an exclusive interview discussing a wide range of topics including his foundation work helping college-bound students who have financial needs. We discussed Brown’s status as David was one of the Buccaneers free agents who re-signed with the team. David believes there is still a chance Brown will return next season.

“I don’t know what’s going on there,” David told Heavy. “From what it’s looking like, man, we trying to get everybody [back], and A.B. is a part of everybody. So, hopefully, whatever is going on on that part, they do what they got to do to get him back. Like I said, it was just a real different vibe with everybody [last season], for whatever reason. Maybe it was COVID, we couldn’t do much, but everybody had to be around each other all the time. Maybe that was the cause, but I’d love to have everybody back, man, A.B. included.”

Leonard Fournette on A.B.’s Future with the Bucs: ‘I Hope He Comes Back’

Brady and David are not the only teammates who has vouched for Brown. Fournette described the receiver as “misunderstood” and added that he “hopes he comes back” to Tampa. The Buccaneers running back was recently spotted working out with Brown in one of the receiver’s Instagram posts.

“I hope he comes back,” Fournette explained at his recent press conference, per Pro Football Talk. “Guys like that, you need around. He’s just I think misunderstood, a lot. I didn’t know too much about AB before we played with each other, but he’s a great guy to be around and I hope he comes back.”

Brown has been linked to other teams throughout free agency, but it remains to be seen if the receiver has other substantial offers he is considering. ESPN 710 Seattle’s John Clayton reported Russell Wilson was still pushing the Seahawks to add the receiver. Trent Williams recently tried to recruit Brown to the 49ers during one of the receiver’s Instagram Live videos.

“The Bay would be booomin,” Williams commented.