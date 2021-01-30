Antonio Brown Breaks Silence After Bucs’ Run to Super Bowl

Antonio Brown has been quiet since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the Super Bowl as the wide receiver missed the NFC Championship while recovering from a knee injury. Brown has had limited media availability since arriving in Tampa and cut down on his social media posts. The Bucs receiver recently took to Instagram to post a series of messages days after Tampa Bay punched their ticket to the Super Bowl.

“Godsplan #CallGod,” Brown posted along with a few photos of himself in a Buccaneers uniform.

Brown also shared a message on his Instagram story along with a photo of himself running on a treadmill as he continues to rehab his knee.

“Just being somebody that the neighborhood respected and my mama could be proud of, was the apple of my eye,” Brown explained. “That’s all I ever wanted just to [be] something, man.”

Here is a look at Brown’s Instagram post.

Brown Was Listed as Doubtful If the Super Bowl Took Place on January 31

One of the interesting parts of the lead-up to the Super Bowl is teams release an injury report during the week off as if the Super Bowl would be played this Sunday, January 31. Brown was listed as doubtful but the good news is the Buccaneers still have one more week for their players to recover.

“Here’s today’s injury report for Bucs and Chiefs. It’s almost misleading, but injury designations are for if the next game were in two days,” The Athletic’s Greg Auman noted on Twitter. “By that, Brown and Whitehead are doubtful, Winfield and David questionable. Give them another week to heal.”

Brown suffered a knee injury in the team’s Divisional Round matchup against the Saints but was able to finish out the contest. The Buccaneers receiver has been mostly quiet during Tampa’s playoff run. Brown tweeted a message about his goals as the Bucs headed into the playoffs.

“The team. The team. The team,” Brown tweeted. “Playing for the name on the front ☠️ the guys in this locker room 🔥 the city of Tampa 🏝.”

A.B. Is Expected to Play in the Super Bowl

Heading into the off week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Brown is expected to be ready to play in the Super Bowl. Rapoport added that Brown was “pretty close” to playing against the Packers.

“As far as Antonio Brown, I’m told the expectation is he will be back for the Super Bowl,” Rapoport noted on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “He was pretty close this week. So, that is a good sign for the Bucs.”

Even before the Bucs made the Super Bowl, Bruce Arians alluded to getting the receiver back for the championship matchup. Arians explained that the team would get Brown ready for the “next one” days before the Buccaneers topped the Packers in the NFC Championship.

“I just talked to him this morning, and to put him on the plane and fly up there and have it swell more doesn’t make any sense,” Arians said prior to the NFC Championship, per ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “He wasn’t as close as we’d hoped, so we’ll get him ready for the next one.”

