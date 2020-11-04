Antonio Brown Breaks Silence on Signing With Buccaneers

Antonio Brown has served his suspension and officially practiced with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wearing his new No. 81 practice jersey. Brown has been surprisingly quiet since signing with the Buccaneers avoiding his usual social media posts, but the receiver had his first press conference as a member of the Bucs heading into the team’s Week 9 matchup with the Saints.

The receiver wore a Tom Brady hat to his initial Buccaneers media session and spoke about his relationship with the team’s quarterback. Brady clearly was one of the major factors in Brown opting to sign with the Buccaneers.

“Tom is my boy, one of the greatest leaders to be around,” Brown explained. “You know, he’s encouraging, always inspiring. He brings out the best in the people around him. …He’s been a great guy in my corner and one of my close friends.”

As for those that are skeptical of Brown, the receiver admitted he hopes he can “change their perspective” with this new opportunity in Tampa.

“Hopefully, I can change their perspective being here around great people, great organization,” Brown noted. “Hopefully, I can win them over in my actions and how I move forward and how I handle my business.”

Brown Was in Great Spirits During His First Official Practice With the Bucs

ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported that Brown appears to be in “excellent shape” and had a “big smile” during on-field work in his first official practice with the team. Brown was previously only able to attend meetings and workout with the strength and conditioning coaches as he finished serving his suspension. The receiver is set to make his Buccaneers debut against the Saints in Week 9.

“Antonio Brown has a big smile on his face in his first Bucs practice this morning,” Laine noted. “He didn’t participate in the special teams walk-through during the 20-min window that was open to the media, but in watching him go through stretching and stability work on the sidelines, he appears to be in excellent shape. He looked happy to be there and was engaged with teammates, spending a lot of time chatting with LeSean McCoy, along with running backs coach Todd McNair and receivers coach Kevin Garver.”

Brown Called Signing With the Bucs a ‘No-Brainer’

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians described Brown’s first practice as a “good start to the week” noting the receiver was going “full speed.” Brown discussed his excitement level to play with an incredibly deep receiving group.

“I’m just excited to put my hand in the pile,” Brown noted. “So much great guys here, excited to play with one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time in TB12. I’m excited to be around Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller. I’m excited to learn and be around the guys, motivate the guys and learn from the guys. Put my hand in the pile and hopefully help be the reason we win. So, I’m just super grateful for this opportunity.”

Brown was asked about receiving interest from other teams and the receiver explained why he opted to sign with the Buccaneers. The receiver called the decision a “no-brainer” to join Brady and play under a coaching staff that he has a lot of familiarity with from his time in Pittsburgh.

“Any time you get a chance to play with the greatest quarterback in the world,” Brown said. “To be around Bruce Arians, a great offensive guru. Like you mentioned earlier, be around a lot of great guys who are already familiar with me from the Steelers 10 years ago. …So for me, it was a no-brainer coming here and being around guys who understand me. Obviously, to play with one of the greatest quarterbacks in the world.”

READ NEXT: Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Buccaneers Signing Antonio Brown