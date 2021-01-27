Bruce Arians Gives Key Update on Antonio Brown’s Super Bowl Status

Antonio Brown playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl took a step back on Wednesday.

The star wide receiver missed the NFC Championship game on Sunday due to injury as did safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians didn’t have a promising update for either in a WDAE interview on Tuesday.

“I think it’s too early,” Arians told WDAE per Pewter Report. “Neither one of those guys will probably practice this week and we’ll see how it rolls out next Tuesday for both of them.”

Brown injured his knee on Jan. 17 in the Divisional Round at New Orleans while Winfield didn’t play against Green Bay on Sunday due to an ankle injury — a game-time decision. Both Brown and Winfield were expected to be healthy for the Super Bowl according to sources, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported, on Tuesday.

Life Without Brown, Winfield

Tampa’s offense kept humming without Brown at Green Bay with a 31-26 victory and Lambeau Field. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes, including a 39-yard bomb to wide receiver Scotty Miller late in the first half. Brady also threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to star receiver Mike Evans and an eight-yard touchdown to tight end Cameron Brate.

Miller’s touchdown grab from Brady went viral on social media.

BUCS PUT 7 MORE ON THE BOARD WITH 1SEC LEFT IN THE HALF!! 😱 Tom Brady connects with Scotty Miller for the score 🏴‍☠️ (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/Qv2AYHaexO — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 24, 2021

The Bucs offense also fared well in New Orleans with Brown in a limited capacity. He posted one reception for 10 yards, and he hardly played in the second half after hurting his knee before halftime. Brady threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints in a 30-20 win at the Superdome.

Winfield made an impact on defense in the Bucs’ win over the Saints with a forced fumble and six tackles. The Bucs defense made do without Winfield against the Packers, limiting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and company to a field goal after pulling within five points, 28-23.

