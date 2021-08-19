Bucs Star Antonio Brown Kicked out of Practice After Fist Fight [LOOK]

Things got heated during the second scrimmage between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans as star receiver Antonio Brown was kicked out of practice for his involvement in an altercation. The Athletic’s Greg Auman reported Brown got into a fight with Titans cornerback Chris Jackson which resulted in the wideout’s ejection from practice after punches were exchanged.

“Fight here in practice between Bucs’ Antonio Brown and Titans’ Chris Jackson. Punches thrown,” Auman tweeted. “AB wanted a flag for contact and they were talking after the play. …Antonio Brown is off the practice field after the scuffle on the field. Coaches had said they wouldn’t tolerate fighting in joint practice.”

It was just one of several fights that took place during the teams’ second scrimmage together on August 19th. The Titans and Buccaneers officially square off in the preseason on Saturday, August 21st.

Unfortunately, video recording was not allowed at practice when the fight took place but pictures of the skirmish have started to emerge. Here’s a look at photos from the fight involving Brown.

Antonio Brown with a hard left to rip off the helmet of Titans defensive back Chris Jackson.

A.B. Was Later Allowed Back at Practice vs. Titans

Less than an hour later, Brown was back on the field after cooling off. ESPN’s Jenna Laine described the scene emphasizing Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has “zero tolerance” for practice fights.

“Antonio Brown and Chris Jackson had a particularly animated exchange in a 1-on-1 and Kristian Fulton attempted to break it up,” Laine detailed on Twitter. “Brown ripped Jackson’s helmet off and threw punches. Brown went inside but is back out now. Both coaches have a zero tolerance for fighting.”

Fighting aside, Brown “shredded” the Titans corners in one-on-one drills, per Pewter Report. Brown was allowed back at practice but held out of one-on-one drills to try to avoid another dust-up.

“Brown got the work he needed to today though,” Pewter Report tweeted. “Shredded the Titans DBs in one on ones.”

Bucs Star LB Devin White ‘Suplexed’ a Titans Player

Brown’s ejection may have garnered a lot of attention but there were at least four fights reported during the scrimmage. Buccaneers star linebacker Devin White was also involved in an altercation in which he “suplexed” a Titans player.

“LB Devin White just suplexed RB Jeremy MicNichols (I think) at Bucs Camp and another HUGE fight/scrum breaks out between Bucs defense and Titans offense… MAYHEM!” Tampa’s 95.3 FM host Zac Blobner tweeted. “Not exaggerating @953WDAE.”

There was so much tension between the two teams that Titans head coach Mike Vrabel tried to intervene. Vrabel was seen trying to break-up one of the bigger fights during practice.

“And now the biggest tussle of the day breaks out. @Titans HC Mike Vrabel gets in the middle to break things up in a large group of players with

@Buccaneers and Titans. (No videos of these because it’s a non-shooting period),” Titans.com’s Jim Wyatt detailed on Twitter.

With the majority of the Bucs starters expected to sit in the preseason matchup, there is a good chance the scrimmage will have more intensity than the upcoming game. Both teams are ready to be tackling other opponents with the regular season kicking off in just a few weeks on September 9th.